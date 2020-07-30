Trezana Beverley Stars in and Directs Virtual JULIUS CAESAR

On August 1st @ 6:30 pm PDT (7:30 MDT; 8:40 CDT; 9:30 EDT), Trezana Beverley will be acting with and directing a stellar cast from New York, Arizona's Southwest Shakespeare Company and others from across the nation in Julius Caesar. [SPOILER ALERT!] "It gets pretty slow for ol' Caesar in the second half - so, I relish the opportunity to direct - it gives me something to do", said Beverley in a recent interview.

Beverley is the first Person of Color to ever to receive the coveted TONY AWARD as Featured Actress in her role as Lady in Red in the Broadway phenomenon hit, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf. Her famous red dress is now on display in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.

"Modesty thy name is Trezana", said Southwest Shakespeare Executive Director, Mary Way, "We are happy to be gathering the crumbs from under her table. She is truly at the leading edge of Theater in America. Our work together on groundbreaking new work going forward is creating a lot of good energy in hard times - we will publicly announce as soon as we can. We are feeling pretty darned excited about it."

When asked about working with Southwest Shakespeare Beverley said, "I am so pleased to be doing Caesar with Southwest Shakespeare Company - Caesar is a deeply complex character - these are complex times. I believe we can do a lot of good with the help of some of my favorite actors in the cast. I truly look forward to a time when we can come to Arizona in person and continue with a very important project. It will reflect the whole of the population of the Southwest region in all its variety and scope. Thank you for this warm welcome."

After their success attracting over 4.5K devices, roughly 10K viewers and raising $5000 for COVID Relief in Native Nations of the Southwest (PPE for Navajo First Responders) and casting a primarily Native cast in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Southwest Shakespeare continues the campaign to help raise awareness and solve COVID related problems.

"If COVID-19 is a Plague then the Plague-within-a-Plague is Mental Health", said Dr. Charles Goldstein, Vice President of Southwest Shakespeare's Board. "ACMI is doing valiant work to ensure the rising tide of seriously and chronically mentally ill have resources, housing, and training during this critical time to prevent incarceration in a penal system unsuited to treat mental illness."

ACMI works with stakeholders to improve care for persons suffering from chronic serious mental illness through cost-effective network enhancements. Their mission is to improve the well-being of Chronic Seriously Mentally Ill population by providing more "Lighthouse-like community living" and more Contained Treatment Facilities.

ACMI is a nonprofit organization founded by a group of passionate parents whose adult children shared a similar experience with Arizona's behavioral health system.

At the interval please join Mental Health Advocates Dr. Charles and Laurie Goldstein. To find out more about ACMI and to donate go to: https://acmionline.com/

This event is presented free and open to the public. Simply login here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84038992593

MEET THE MAKERS:

Director...Trezana Beverley

Executice Director... Mary Way

Director of Production...Stacey Walston

Stage Manager...Kate Weir

Administrative Intern...Willetta Clitso

MEET THE CAST:

JULIUS CAESAR...Trezana Beverley

CALPURNIA/LEPIDUS/CLITUS ...Beverley Prentice Thomas

Marcus Brutus...Dathan B. Williams

Marc Antony...Debra Ann Byrd

CAIUS CASSIUS...Ian Christiansen

PORTIA/VARRO/MESSENGER...Arielle Moore

LUCIUS/POPILIUS/FIRST CITIZEN...Francina Smith

CASCA/MESSALA...Terrance L. Kennedy

CINNA...Ariana Gibeault

DECIUS BRUTUS/OCTAVIUS...Brian Gill

CAIUS LIGARIUS/LUCILIUS/SOLDIER/CINNA THE POET...Michael Leonard James

METELLUS CIMBER/MARULLUS/PINDARUS/SOLDIER...Brian D. Hills

TREBONIUS/CARPENTER, THIRD & FOURTH CITIZEN/STRATO...King Hang

SOOTHSAYER/CLAUDIUS/SECOND CITIZEN...Erin Dillon

CICERO/TITINIUS/COBBLER...Susan Barrett

ARTEMIDORUS/CATO/PUBLIUS/VOLUMNIUS...Laura E. Johnston

FLAVIUS/SOILDER/DARDANIUS...Sawyer Edwards

Next Broadcast: Pericles: The Prince of Tyre

Saturday, Sept 5 @ 6:30 PM PST - Directed by Beau Heckman

