Tony Award Winner Trezana Beverley to Star as King Lear at Southwest Shakespeare

Tony Award Winning Actress, Trezana Beverley, will take the title role of King Lear at Southwest Shakespeare, making her first appearance in Arizona in this iconic role.

Beverley, who will perform KING LEAR as a man, was the first African-American actress to receive a Tony Award when she won in 1977 for "Best Featured Actress in a Play" for her role in For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.

She first took on the role of Lear for Take Wing and Soar Productions at the National Black Theatre in 2009, which was received with great audience and critical acclaim.

The gender-bending casting is part of Debra Ann Byrd, Artistic Director's expanded vision for Southwest Shakespeare, now in its 29th season. Elizabeth Swain, nationally known for her insightful interpretations of Shakespeare's works will direct.

Performances of KING LEAR are October 14 - 29 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Tickets start at $55 and are on sale at mesaartscenter.com

For more information, visit swshakespeare.org or mesaartscenter.com to purchase.