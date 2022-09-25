Theatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in October

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, will continue the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular heartwarming comedies of the stage. Their 5th show of the season, Cemetery Club, will run from October 7 to 23, 2022.

Can a widow find love again-at the same graveyard where her husband rests? In this warm and poignant romantic comedy, three lifelong friends meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands' graves. When they meet a man while he's visiting his late wife's grave, their little club may be changed forever. Cemetery Club is an exploration of enduring friendships and the power of love.

"Doris, Ida and Lucille may just be deciding on another glass of wine. But their choices reflect larger choices in their lives. How do they face the reality of growing old? Is it wonderful to be content? Or should they stay ambitious and passionate and keep wanting more? Cemetery Club asks these questions and more. It's a humorous, heartwarming reflection on life," says Cemetery Club director Gina Byars.

"The play is absolutely funny, largely because the characters are so real and so well-developed. It's not a non-stop laugh riot, though-the laughs are just one part of a rich a nuanced story of love, friendship, grief, and all of the complications that go along with that," said actor Michael Rulon. "One thing that I get from this play is that you're never too old to make mistakes, nor are you ever too old to learn from your mistakes."

"Cemetery Club has the power to touch the audience," said Theatrikos Executive Director Chris Verrill. "The show keeps up a brisk pace as the actors lob one-liners. It's the right kind of direction for this material and keeps the audience laughing."

Except on Sunday matinees, we are following Broadway League's example and are strongly encouraging masks-but not requiring masks. On Sunday matinees, both masks and proof of vaccination are required. Concessions are open, except on Sundays.

"A lot of the country seems to be out of the pandemic. However, as a public venue, where lots of people gather, we're still taking covid safety protocols seriously. Safety of our cast and crew and audience and our Flagstaff community is always our priority," Verrill said. "We're not out of this yet. But we see the light at the end of the tunnel. My thanks to all of our patrons for their patience with these perpetually changing safety protocols."

Performances of Cemetery Club are at Theatrikos, October 7 to 23, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. The usual opening night reception has been resumed due to relaxed covid safety protocols. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre's box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.

For 50 years, Theatrikos Theatre Company, an award-winning non-profit theatre embracing the spirit of Broadway, has been one of Northern Arizona's leading arts organizations. Located in the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, at 11 W Cherry Ave in historic downtown Flagstaff, the theatre proudly offers nearly 70 performances of musicals and plays annually.

Photo Credit: Brian Corbett