Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in October

Cemetery Club will run from October 7 to 23, 2022.

Register for Phoenix News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022  
Theatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in October

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, will continue the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular heartwarming comedies of the stage. Their 5th show of the season, Cemetery Club, will run from October 7 to 23, 2022.

Can a widow find love again-at the same graveyard where her husband rests? In this warm and poignant romantic comedy, three lifelong friends meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands' graves. When they meet a man while he's visiting his late wife's grave, their little club may be changed forever. Cemetery Club is an exploration of enduring friendships and the power of love.

"Doris, Ida and Lucille may just be deciding on another glass of wine. But their choices reflect larger choices in their lives. How do they face the reality of growing old? Is it wonderful to be content? Or should they stay ambitious and passionate and keep wanting more? Cemetery Club asks these questions and more. It's a humorous, heartwarming reflection on life," says Cemetery Club director Gina Byars.

"The play is absolutely funny, largely because the characters are so real and so well-developed. It's not a non-stop laugh riot, though-the laughs are just one part of a rich a nuanced story of love, friendship, grief, and all of the complications that go along with that," said actor Michael Rulon. "One thing that I get from this play is that you're never too old to make mistakes, nor are you ever too old to learn from your mistakes."

"Cemetery Club has the power to touch the audience," said Theatrikos Executive Director Chris Verrill. "The show keeps up a brisk pace as the actors lob one-liners. It's the right kind of direction for this material and keeps the audience laughing."

Except on Sunday matinees, we are following Broadway League's example and are strongly encouraging masks-but not requiring masks. On Sunday matinees, both masks and proof of vaccination are required. Concessions are open, except on Sundays.

"A lot of the country seems to be out of the pandemic. However, as a public venue, where lots of people gather, we're still taking covid safety protocols seriously. Safety of our cast and crew and audience and our Flagstaff community is always our priority," Verrill said. "We're not out of this yet. But we see the light at the end of the tunnel. My thanks to all of our patrons for their patience with these perpetually changing safety protocols."

Performances of Cemetery Club are at Theatrikos, October 7 to 23, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. The usual opening night reception has been resumed due to relaxed covid safety protocols. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre's box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.

For 50 years, Theatrikos Theatre Company, an award-winning non-profit theatre embracing the spirit of Broadway, has been one of Northern Arizona's leading arts organizations. Located in the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, at 11 W Cherry Ave in historic downtown Flagstaff, the theatre proudly offers nearly 70 performances of musicals and plays annually.

Photo Credit: Brian Corbett


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


OLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in OctoberOLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in October
September 23, 2022

This high energy, fun-filled Halloween show is great for the little ones! See the silliness ensue when all the animals on Old MacDonald's farm have to find a costume for Halloween. Told with hand puppets and rod puppets, this show has lots of sing-a-long fun. It's a Halloween treat!
Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and MoreScottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and More
September 23, 2022

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' calendar just got fuller with freshly added shows for the 2022–23 season.  Learn more about the full lineup here!
Shakespearean Military Characters Inspire CRY HAVOCE! At Mesa Arts Center, October 27-28Shakespearean Military Characters Inspire CRY HAVOCE! At Mesa Arts Center, October 27-28
September 21, 2022

Southwest Shakespeare takes a powerful look at the cost of war on our Veterans as it brings Stephan Wolfert's CRY HAVOC! to Mesa Arts Center, October 27 & 28. 
Theatre Artists Studio Presents A DELICATE BALANCE A Very Special Albee EventTheatre Artists Studio Presents A DELICATE BALANCE A Very Special Albee Event
September 21, 2022

THEATRE ARTISTS STUDIO presents a very special production of Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).