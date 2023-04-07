Theatre Artists Studio to Present THE ROOMMATE This Month

Sharon, empty-nester and recently divorced, advertises for someone to share her Iowa home and its daunting expenses. But, finding the ideal roommate soon becomes fraught with unexpected pitfalls and comical confrontations.

"The Odd Couple" meets "Breaking Bad!"

Directed by Patti Davis Suarez and featuring Jodie Weiss and Debra K. Stevens.

The Roommate will run April 21 - May 7, 2023​.

