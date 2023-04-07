Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Artists Studio to Present THE ROOMMATE This Month

The Roommate will run April 21 - May 7, 2023​.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Theatre Artists Studio to Present THE ROOMMATE This Month

Sharon, empty-nester and recently divorced, advertises for someone to share her Iowa home and its daunting expenses. But, finding the ideal roommate soon becomes fraught with unexpected pitfalls and comical confrontations.

"The Odd Couple" meets "Breaking Bad!"

Directed by Patti Davis Suarez and featuring Jodie Weiss and Debra K. Stevens.

The Roommate will run April 21 - May 7, 2023​.

TICKETS: Click Here

Directions: TheStudioPhx.org/directions




Phoenix Boys Choir Presents PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG Photo
Phoenix Boys Choir Presents PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG
The Phoenix Boys Choir marks the culmination of its 75th Anniversary Year with two monumental concerts in Mesa and Phoenix. PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG will be held Friday May 12 at 7 PM at Mesa Arts Center, 1. E. Main St, Mesa and Sunday May 14 at 1 pm at Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams.
MusicaNova Orchestra Performs, Youth Orchestra of ﻿Harmony Project Phoenix, Hermosillo C Photo
MusicaNova Orchestra Performs, Youth Orchestra of ﻿Harmony Project Phoenix, Hermosillo Children's Choir Partner for MÚSICA SIN FRONTERAS
Enjoy the music of Latin American composers in the latest MusicaNova Orchestra-Harmony Project Phoenix collaboration, MÚSICA SIN FRONTERAS on May 6 and 7. The May 6 concert will be at 7 p.m. at South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St. The May 7 concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Central Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Ave.
Scottsdale Public Art Unveils Temporary Public Artwork Photo
Scottsdale Public Art Unveils Temporary Public Artwork
Scottsdale Public Art unveiled a temporary public artwork Saturday, April 1, during Scottsdale Arts’ annual fundraising event The ARTrageous Gala at Scottsdale Civic Center.
The Phoenix Theatre Company Announces FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CABARET, And More For 104th Sea Photo
The Phoenix Theatre Company Announces FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CABARET, And More For 104th Season
The Phoenix Theatre Company's season 104 of live performance contains a full range of musicals, dramas and new works.

More Hot Stories For You


Phoenix Boys Choir Presents PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONGPhoenix Boys Choir Presents PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG
April 6, 2023

The Phoenix Boys Choir marks the culmination of its 75th Anniversary Year with two monumental concerts in Mesa and Phoenix. PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG will be held Friday May 12 at 7 PM at Mesa Arts Center, 1. E. Main St, Mesa and Sunday May 14 at 1 pm at Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams.
Scottsdale Public Art Unveils Temporary Public ArtworkScottsdale Public Art Unveils Temporary Public Artwork
April 5, 2023

Scottsdale Public Art unveiled a temporary public artwork Saturday, April 1, during Scottsdale Arts’ annual fundraising event The ARTrageous Gala at Scottsdale Civic Center.
The Phoenix Theatre Company Announces FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CABARET, And More For 104th SeasonThe Phoenix Theatre Company Announces FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CABARET, And More For 104th Season
April 4, 2023

The Phoenix Theatre Company's season 104 of live performance contains a full range of musicals, dramas and new works.
Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Wolfe Bowart's ONE TWIG AT A TIMEScoundrel & Scamp Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Wolfe Bowart's ONE TWIG AT A TIME
April 3, 2023

Physical Theatre creator/performer Wolfe Bowart returns to the stage with One Twig at a Time, a magical new work of visual theater premiering April 13-30 at the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre.
Photos: First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatrikosPhotos: First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatrikos
April 2, 2023

Theatrikos brings a Tony award-winning hilarious musical to the Flagstaff stage. 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, a delightful den of comedic genius. A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching, and catchy songs; with each speller revealing their hopes, struggles and passions. Check out photos here!
share
close sound sound