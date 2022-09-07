Theatre Artists Studio Presents Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE At Theatre Artists Studio

Theatre Artists Studio will present a very special production of Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE.

A sparkling cast of local theater professionals. A New York director, a longtime friend and colleague of Edward Albee. Albee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning masterpiece as he would want it performed.

Directed by award-winning actor/director/teacher, Kathleen Butler. Performed by award-winning Valley favorites, Patti Suarez, Steven Mastroieni, Maureen Dias, Judy Lebeau, Al Benneian and Anne Vogel.

Running September 30 - October 23, 2022. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2:00 PM at Theatre Artists Studio 4848 East Cactus Road, Suite 406, Scottsdale AZ 85254.