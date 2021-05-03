Theaterworks Brings Back An Immersive Theater Experience CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO

TheaterWorks opens CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO, an original immersive theater production, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This new theatrical production builds on the world created by TheaterWorks in the fall of 2020, where audiences experienced an innovative way to experience live theater.

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO takes audiences to the world of Wonderland where a Madness has been cast over the realm. As the minds of the residents begin to unravel, "Alice" must decide who is friend and who is foe in order to defeat the Queen before the fearsome Jabberwocky is unleashed. Audiences take on the role of "Alice" while gathering clues from one room to the next in a 6,500 sq ft intimate, multi-sensory theatrical experience. This new production features multi-media design, music, puppetry, dance, theater and visual art, preserving the elements most enjoyed by audiences with an all-new story, new elements, more magic and even more darkness.

Multiple performances take place Thursday - Sunday beginning June 3 and running through July 25. Tickets go on sale at noon May 4. Advance ticket purchases are required for this one-of-a-kind adventure. CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO is recommended for ages 16 and older.

"With the demand that we saw with the first CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER production, we knew there was a space for this kind of theater production in the Valley. We want to continue to fulfill our mission and provide the community with theatrical experiences until we are ready to go back to the more typical theater model. This immersive theater production will allow us to do that safely," said TheaterWorks Managing Director Cate Hinkle. "We want people to have the opportunity to try something revolutionary and different."

Theater Works devised CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER in the fall of 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This immersive theater production was the first of its kind in Arizona and opened to sold out performances and national attention for its innovative response to the challenges presented to theaters by the pandemic.

In order to create a safe space for both audience members and actors, audience members are required to wear face masks, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, all touch points will be sanitized between groups and a thorough deep clean will take place each evening, in addition to other safety protocols put in place.

This production is supported by the Constance W. McMillin Trust, Thom and Shelley Gyder, FirstBank, GCON and the West Valley Art Museum.

Tickets to CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER range from $48 - $36. Ticket price includes one drink. The production takes place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) June 3 - July 25. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit curiousertheater.org.