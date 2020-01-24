TheaterWorks Will Present LOVE AT THE THEATER on Valentine's Day

Spend Valentine's Day at TheaterWorks for a night of Love at the Theater on Friday, February 14, 2020. Enjoy a serenade with your sweetheart of music by the talented Michael Land while relishing in decadent desserts - all in the name of that crazy little thing called Love. Lobby and reception open at 6:30pm and the show will begin at 7:30pm.

Michael Land's Blue-Eyed soul sound and unique ability to make you feel like you know him within minutes make him an artist that you'll want to keep an eye (and an ear) out for as he continues to become a staple in the music scene. You'll hear songs like Ed SHeeran's "Thinking Out Loud", "My Girl" by The Temptations, Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me To The Moon", "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis, "One Call Awa" by Charlie Puth, and more!

Event tickets are $25 and includes dessert and one glass of wine. Cabaret table of two $65 (includes dessert and a bottle of champagne. Only six available, call the Box Office at 623.815.7930 to reserve). Cash bar available.

Love at the Theater takes place in the McMillin Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345). To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





