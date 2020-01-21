TheaterWorks Broadway Senior Education Program

TheaterWorks is pleased to announce the continuation of our newest program - Broadway Senior. The Broadway Senior program is specifically designed for adults over the age of 55 as a recreational activity where participants learn the skills of musical theater, including acting, voice, choreography, movement and stage presence, while creating a mainstage production. Participants will rehearse twice a week for 16 weeks culminating in two performances on the Gyder Stage of the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Broadway Senor will be learning and performing INTO THE WOODS, SR.. Be careful what you wish for, as Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods SR. features all of your favorite characters - Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch - in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

The goal of this program is to use the performing arts as a way to build and sustain social connections as well as motivating participants cognitively and physically. There will be an emphasis on fun and learning the skills of theater. Actors will not be expected to memorize lines, choreography will be individualized and all actors who attend and pay tuition have roles in the production.

Rehearsals will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30am - 1:30 pm beginning February 4, 2020. Final performances are scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at 6pm and Thursday, May 28 at 6pm. Registration for Broadway Senior is now open. Tuition is $100. Scholarships are available. Rehearsals and performances take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345).

To register, visit http://theaterworks.org/broadway-sr, or contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930.





