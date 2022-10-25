Theater Works Brings Fresh New Look and Feel to A CHRISTMAS CAROL This December

New costumes, new stage magic effects, redesigned ghosts and a brand new set bring a fresh look and feel to Theater Works' holiday tradition of Ebenezer Scrooge's haunting story of redemption, compassion and ultimately kindness. One fact remains unchanged: A Christmas Carol is still the best Christmas tale ever told.

Valley-favorite and Stray Cat Theater Associate Artistic Director Louis Farber will take on the role of Scrooge. His previous credits locally include Hand To God (The Phoenix Theatre Company/Stray Cat Theatre), Small Mouth Sounds, The Antipodes, The Flick, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Stray Cat Theatre), And In This Corner: Cassius Clay (Black Theatre Troupe/Childsplay), The Santaland Diaries (Davisson Entertainment), Flora & Ulysses (Childsplay), Reservoir Dogs (All Puppet Players), and A Vampire Tale (Scorpius Dance Theatre).

"Just saying the name, A Christmas Carol, brings to mind wonderful, warm and comforting celebrations of the coming season," said Theater Works Executive Director Chris Hamby. "With the new look and feel of this production, we know we'll be creating new memories for families across the Valley."

Through extraordinary visuals, gorgeous costumes and eye-popping effects, A Christmas Carol's story of generosity's triumph over greed will come to life as Scrooge faces a life-changing choice that could be his greatest savior or his gruesome demise.

A Christmas Carol will be performed from Dec. 2-24 in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

Directed by Hamby and with costume design by Landis York and scenic design by Dori Brown, A Christmas Carol features Farber as Scrooge, Angel Lopez as Charles Dickens, Ken Bailes as Bob Cratchit, Kaitlyn Johnson as Mrs. Cratchit and Jude Moore as Tiny Time. Additional cast members include Jacob Currie (Fred/Ebenezer), Todd Corbeil (Port/Mr. Fezziwig), Ixy Utpadel (Barley/Mrs. Fezziwig), BJ Garrett (Jacob Marley/Old Joe), Clara Bentz (Ghost of Christmas Past/Laundress), Jen Gantwerker (Ghost of Christmas Present), Corielle James (Headmistress/Alexandria), Christine Cavazos (Party Guest/Charwoman), Jaxon Lage (Young Ebenezer/Peter Cratchit), Hadley Harper (Young Fan/Belinda Cratchit), Garrett Pinuelas (Dick/Undertaker's Man); Emily Cockerham (Belle/Alice), Rebecca Bain (Fan/Martha Cratchit), Taylor Aldridge (Party Guest/Bragg/Mason), April Rideout (Party Guest/Miner Woman/Rose), Jairyn Bullinger (Party Guest/Stephen/Stewart), Harrison Rosenberg (Party Guest/Harland/Burton), Brady Anderson (Party Guest/Shelly/Hopkins) and Veronica Carmack (Party Guest/Janie/Joanna).

Production team also includes Courtney Stevens, Stage Manager; Jean Tanton, Hair Designer; Ixy Utpadel, Makeup Designer; Jeff Davis, Lighting Designer; Phil Wilson & Laurel Zeiler, Projection Designers; Jenny Abeyta, Resident Properties Designer; Garrett Unterreiner, Resident Sound Designer.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $48 and can be purchased at the Theater Works Box Office (623-815-7930 or TheaterWorks.org/ChristmasCarol.