The Sonoran Desert Chorale Will Perform the Third Concert of Their 26th Season Featuring Works by Gabriel Fauré

Under the direction of Artistic Director, Dr. Carric Smolnik, the Sonoran Desert Chorale performs the third concerts of their 26th season featuring works by Gabriel Fauré, who delighted in infusing traditional forms of music with a mélange of harmonic daring and a freshness of invention. One of the most striking features of Fauré's style was his fondness for daring harmonic progressions and sudden modulations, invariably carried out with supreme elegance and a deceptive air of simplicity.

"In selecting these pieces, I was focused on providing a respite from the stress and craziness of life," said Dr. Smolnik. "Too often, we move through life, or life moves by us, and we don't notice the small pieces of beauty all around us. Our attention is pulled in various directions, and we are distracted by the constant surge of responsibilities and activities. But more and more, we hear experts discussing our need to rest, to take breaks. This repertoire moves us, for the moment, in the opposite direction of stress and tension. It allows listeners to figuratively put their feet up and experience a reprieve from the relentless pace of life."

Celebrate Fauré performances will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

The concert will feature both well-known and lesser performed pieces. The beautiful and recognizable Pavane as well as Cantique de Jean Racine are joined by several variations of Tantum ergo. Madrigal, charming in its simple melodic lines, takes a quaint melody and plays it back and forth between the voice parts. For a beautiful variation in sound, both women's and men's voices are showcased separately, each with their own piece. Additional songs embrace much of Fauré's skill in spinning out and sustaining mood.

At the piano, Mutsumi Mori is featured in the keyboard accompaniments to these works. These often play an equal role in setting the spirit and introducing or unwinding the various sections of the pieces. Ms. Mori's skilled playing adds rich depth and texture to the choral sound.

The featured large work for the concert is Faure's sublime Requiem. Says Dr. Smolnik, "I selected the Fauré Requiem because of its beauty. Unlike many requiems, or masses for the dead, Fauré's work is gentle. It is filled with beautiful, soaring melodic and motivic lines." This work will be accompanied by Dr. Bonnie Loney at the organ and Linda J. Lambie on solo violin.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538. Advance single ticket prices are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students.

COMING UP

Let The Soul Sing!

Saturday May 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm

First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210

Sunday May 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm

La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

The Sonoran Desert Chorale heads off to Europe once again to sing in some of the most glorious spaces in Spain and France! We honor European and American traditions with these pieces, in anticipation of our international tour.





