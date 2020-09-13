Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rogue Theatre Presents A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Performances take place September 10-27, 2020.

Sep. 13, 2020  
The Rogue Theatre in Tucscon is currently presenting A View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller, September 10-27, 2020.

The production is directed by Christopher Johnson, with music direction by Russell Ronnebaum.

In the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge, Arthur Miller's heartbreaking story tells of Eddie Carbone, a longshoreman, whose incestuous love for his niece drives him to his own destruction.

Performance run time of A View from the Bridge is approximately one hour and fifty minutes, including one ten-minute intermission.

Location:
The Rogue Theatre at The Historic Y
300 East University Boulevard

Learn more at https://www.theroguetheatre.org/prod1601.



