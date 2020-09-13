The Rogue Theatre Presents A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
The Rogue Theatre in Tucscon is currently presenting A View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller, September 10-27, 2020.
The production is directed by Christopher Johnson, with music direction by Russell Ronnebaum.
In the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge, Arthur Miller's heartbreaking story tells of Eddie Carbone, a longshoreman, whose incestuous love for his niece drives him to his own destruction.
Performance run time of A View from the Bridge is approximately one hour and fifty minutes, including one ten-minute intermission.
Location:
The Rogue Theatre at The Historic Y
300 East University Boulevard
Learn more at https://www.theroguetheatre.org/prod1601.