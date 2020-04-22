The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents BEHIND THE CURTAIN, Episode 4: An Actor Prepares

The Phoenix Theatre Company's weekly, online-only show Behind the Curtain is a backstage pass to the magic of theatre. This week's episodes gives an insider look at how an actor prepares for auditions, rehearsals and opening nights.

Host Michael Barnard and this week's guests Chanel Bragg, Alyssa Chiarello, Toby Yatso, Cole Newburg, Cydney Trent, Molly Lajoie, Lynzee Foreman and Mark Foreman give their personal tips for being prepared. Featuring samples of audition songs, dance combinations and monologues, the artists provide pointers on nailing an audition, the key to a successful rehearsal and a happy opening night.

"This is your sneak peek into everything that happens before the curtain rises," says show host and Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard, "it's your chance to interact with the brightest talent The Phoenix Theatre Company has to offer."

Streaming starts Thursday, April 23th promptly at 7:30pm. Viewers can RSVP here and stream with or without a login here. To learn more about The Phoenix Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season, visit https://www.phoenixtheatre.com/newseason.





