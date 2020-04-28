The Phoenix Theatre Company launches Behind the Curtain - a new, online-only show streaming every Thursday at 7:30pm. Every episode is a backstage pass to the magic of theatre. This week's episode provides an inside look at Partners That Heal.

"This is your sneak peek into everything The Phoenix Theatre Company has to offer," says show host and Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard, "it's your chance to interact with the people who inspire, unite and uplift our community and beyond."

This week's guests are the Partners Pasha Yamotahari, Brian Sweis, Mike Lawler, Kim Manning, Liz Pollen and Sally Jo Bannow along with staff from pediatric units in Phoenix hospitals. The episode will feature a Q&A with the Partners, demonstrations of improv games and an introduction to Partners That Heal LIVE, a new initiative for virtual hospital visits.

"As our medical community battles COVID-19, we're adapting to serve." Says Partners That Heal Artistic Director Pasha Yamotahari. "We cannot enter patients' rooms, but we can still enter patients' lives. Through remote, live visits to patients, families, and healthcare providers, we are continuing our mission of sharing imagination, interaction, and creating happy memories-which is needed now for than ever."

Streaming starts Thursday, April 30 promptly at 7:30pm. Viewers can RSVP here and stream with or without a login here. To learn more about Partners That Heal, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/partnersthatheal.





