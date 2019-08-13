The Nash Presents THE JAZZ MESSAGE

In celebration of the 100th Centennial of Art Blakey and the 7th Anniversary of The Nash, The Jazz Message comes to Phoenix to perform two shows, October 12 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm.

Led by tenor saxophonist Javon Jackson, The Jazz Message features 6 legendary Art Blakey alums, Eddie Henderson on trumpet, George Cables on piano, David Williams on bass, Donald Harrison on alto sax, and Robin Eubanks on trombone. They are joined by The Nash namesake and legendary drummer, Lewis Nash.

These masters headline a week of 7th Anniversary festivities kicking off Sunday October 6 with a lively Big Band concert featuring trumpeter Alex Sipiagin and concluding Sunday October 13 as legendary pianist and composer, and Jazz Messenger alum, George Cablesspends a delightful afternoon with audiences. He will be joined by David Williams on bass and Lewis Nash on drums.

i??The 7th Anniversary of The Nash coincides with the 100th Centennial of Art Blakey, the jazz phenomenon who's Messengers comprised a "who's who" of jazz legends for over fifty years, from the late 40s till his death in 1990.

7th Anniversary Tickets go on sale August 19th at 10 am at TheNash.org

Receive 10% off any Anniversary ticket purchased through Labor Day (September 2nd)

The Nash, owned and operated by Jazz in Arizona Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, is an education and performance venue named in honor of world-renowned drummer and Phoenix native, Lewis Nash.

Since its opening in 2012, The Nash has grown to present more than 300 events annually including jazz performances, jam sessions and educational programs - featuring students, top local and regional musicians, national and internationally acclaimed jazz artists and jazz royalty.





