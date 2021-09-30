The Nash Celebrates 9th Anniversary and Charlie 'Bird' Parker Centennial November 5- 7

The Charles McPherson Quintet with trumpeter Terell Stafford and drummer Lewis Nash celebrate the 9th Anniversary of The Nash, and concurrently honor the centennial of Charlie "Bird" Parker, father of Be-Bop.

Anniversary concerts will be held November 5, 6 and 7 in downtown Phoenix and include an intimate "house-party" overlooking the downtown skyline, The Charles McPherson Quintet, who will pay homage to the legendary collaborators, saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker and Dizzy Gillespie ("Bird and Diz"), and concludes with a rousing concert with the 17-piece SCC Jazz Orchestra and Terell Stafford.

Tickets for The Nash 9th Anniversary events will go on sale October 3 at thenash.org.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase.