The Nash Announces Lineup for 10 Year Anniversary Weekend, October 27- 30

Since Wynton Marsalis played the first note at the Grand Opening on September 30, 2012, The Nash has become the epicenter for the greatest jazz moments in the Valley of the Sun. Virtually every top jazz artist has journeyed to Phoenix, from legends to rising stars, in order to perform at the downtown club named in honor of drummer Lewis Nash.

For its 10th anniversary, the club has a massive celebration weekend planned, with events for families, concerts of Latin, Big Band and The Lewis Nash All-Star Quintet, a retrospective photo exhibition, as well as an appreciation event for the hundreds of volunteers who have contributed to The Nash's success.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase.

THE NASH 10th ANNIVERSARY SCHEDULE

Thursday October 27

VIP PREVIEW - 6:00 pm

(Private event)

The Nash Lounge- Guests will get a sneak preview of the 10 Year Photo Exhibition- a retrospective of key moments and iconic musicians who have graced the stage. The Lewis Nash Trio will perform as guests enjoy hosted wine and hors d'oeuvres.

Friday October 28

COCOMAMA LATIN JAZZ AND MORE! - 7:00 pm & 9: 15 pm

Tickets: $50, $47, $42

Cocomama brings their Salsa, soul, R&B, Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz influences to create a sound that is fierce and beautiful! This New York City-based group has enchanted audiences at the United Nations, Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, jazz festivals across the Country, and in Latin America as musical ambassadors for the US State Department. Don't miss their first-ever appearance in Arizona!

Christelle Durandy - vocals, Sofia Tosello - vocals, Karen Joseph - flute, Nicki Denner - piano, Jennifer Vincent - bass, LaFrae Sci - drums, Mayra Casales - percussion

Saturday October 29

HOT DOGS & JAZZ 11:00 am - 11:45 am

Free (RSVP required) - Families are invited to this free event including a jazz performance geared for all ages, an instrument petting zoo, and expo of The Nash education programs fostering the next generation of jazz musicians. Followed by free hot dog lunch with the band. RSVP at thenash.org

EDUCATION EXPO 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

Enjoy performances by The Nash's Education Ensembles, including The Nash JazzDivAZ (All-female ensemble of musicians ages 10 - 17), The Nash Legacy Ensembles (Top High-school jazz musicians selected by audition) and The Nash Jazz Vocal Ensemble (Community based group of jazz vocalists.) Prior to the performances, the City of Phoenix Mayor's Office will present a proclamation to The Nash to honor its contributions to the community and to celebrate its 10th Anniversary.

THE NASH 10 YEAR PHOTO EXHIBITION - Ongoing

Curated by Joseph Berg, Photographer in Residence, The Nash will exhibit memorable moments, musicians and legends from the past 10 years captured by some of the Valley's top jazz photographers. Photos will be on display through the 22-23 season.

LEWIS NASH ALL-STAR QUINTET

7:00 pm and 9:15 pm

Tickets: $89, $79, $69

It's fitting that The Nash celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a return engagement of namesake Lewis Nash's own long-standing quintet of musical soulmates. Each one of these stellar musicians has his or her own illustrious career and has formed a bond with our Nash audiences. As an ensemble, these musicians have amazing sympatico and create the quintessential jazz quintet sound as they play both familiar jazz standards and exciting original tunes.

Jeremy Pelt - trumpet, Jimmy Greene - sax, Renee Rosnes - piano, Peter Washington - bass, Lewis Nash - drums

Sunday October 30

THE NASH VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION EVENT - 4:00 pm - 5:15 pm

(Private Event)

Recognizing the volunteers and thousands of donated man-hours, The Nash will hold a private celebration, with music provided by The Lewis Nash Trio.

SCC JAZZ ORCHESTRA WITH JIMMY GREENE - 7:30 pm

Tickets: $40, $37, $32

Hearing a dynamic big band at The Nash is an exhilarating experience! As the guest artist with the SCC Jazz Orchestra, Jimmy Greene kicks it up a notch with his extraordinary musicianship and indomitable spirit.

About The Nash The Nash, owned and operated by Jazz in Arizona Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, is an education and performance venue named in honor of world-renowned drummer and Phoenix native, Lewis Nash. Since its opening in 2012, The Nash has grown to present more than 300 events annually including jazz performances, jam sessions and educational programs - featuring students, top local and regional musicians, national and internationally acclaimed jazz artists and jazz royalty. Since opening, DownBeat has included The Nash in its prestigious "List of Great Jazz Venues" in the world.