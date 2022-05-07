The Great Arizona Puppet Theater to Present RAPUNZEL

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is set to stage a production of Rapunzel. The show runs from May 20th through June 5th. Their production of Rapunzel is a beautiful version of the classic tale about the maiden with really long hair and the prince who loves her. In this unique show, puppets and scenery appear from an antique trunk as the story unfolds. It is recommended for ages 5 and up.

The show plays on Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, and Sundays at 2pm. (Times are subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm.)

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 13+) and $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 2 and up; please visit the website at www.azpuppets.org for the current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.