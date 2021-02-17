The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances take place Saturday 2/27 at 10am and Sunday 2/28 at 2pm.

Feb. 17, 2021  
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a Drive-In Puppet Show, Three Billy Goats Gruff. Performances take place Saturday 2/27 at 10am and Sunday 2/28 at 2pm.

There's lots of musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very
mean, very hungry troll!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


