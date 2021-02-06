The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THE THREE LITTLE KITTENS

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced a new upcoming Drive-In Puppet Show, THREE LITTLE KITTENS-- THE MEWSICAL. The show runs February 20-21, 2021.

In this funny and engaging story the Three Little Kittens have lost their mittens and don't know where to find them. Where could they be? Maybe the Kittens should ask the sneaky Rat.... A whimsical, "mewsical" show for the whole family!



Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.