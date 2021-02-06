The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THE THREE LITTLE KITTENS
The show runs February 20-21, 2021.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced a new upcoming Drive-In Puppet Show, THREE LITTLE KITTENS-- THE MEWSICAL. The show runs February 20-21, 2021.
In this funny and engaging story the Three Little Kittens have lost their mittens and don't know where to find them. Where could they be? Maybe the Kittens should ask the sneaky Rat.... A whimsical, "mewsical" show for the whole family!
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org
Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.