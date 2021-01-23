The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Shows

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced its lineup of upcoming shows. Check out the full list below!

The Frog Prince

Saturday, February 6 at 10:00am

Sunday, February 7 at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 13 at 10:00am

What happens when a princess meets a frog and then makes a promise she doesn't want to keep? Cute and funny musical about friendship with large rod puppets.

Valentine's Drive-In Puppet Slam

Saturday, February 13 at 8:00pm

Recommended for ages 18+.

Drive up and tune in for a romantic and rowdy good time! Daisy and Jingles will be your hosts for an evening that promises tales both hopeful and heartbreaking, silly and sexy.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php . Shows and showtimes are subject to change.