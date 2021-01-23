Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Shows

Shows include The Frog Prince and Valentine's Drive-In Puppet Slam.

Jan. 23, 2021  

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced its lineup of upcoming shows. Check out the full list below!

The Frog Prince

Saturday, February 6 at 10:00am
Sunday, February 7 at 2:00pm
Saturday, February 13 at 10:00am

What happens when a princess meets a frog and then makes a promise she doesn't want to keep? Cute and funny musical about friendship with large rod puppets.

Valentine's Drive-In Puppet Slam

Saturday, February 13 at 8:00pm
Recommended for ages 18+.

Drive up and tune in for a romantic and rowdy good time! Daisy and Jingles will be your hosts for an evening that promises tales both hopeful and heartbreaking, silly and sexy.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.


