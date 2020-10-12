The Bayou Bandits Will Perform as Part of the Orpheum Theater's Under the Stars Series

The event takes place Saturday, October 17 2020.

The Orpheum Theater will present Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater featuring The Bayou Bandits. The event takes place Saturday, October 17 2020.

Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats, but your personal pod placement will be first come first serve.

You will receive a follow-up email upon purchase that will breakdown the timeline for the night and COVID-safe protocols.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-the-bayou-bandits-123736462089/.

The Bayou Bandits are the hottest Southern Rock band in the southwest. They have been featured in multiple radio interviews and publications throughout the entire gulf coast and southwest regions! The Bayou Bandits have been included in a documentary with Jordan Klepper from The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Klepper, and the Who Was show. They have been featured in numerous magazine publications such as "The Entertainer," "Phoenix New Times" (most recently voted among the top 20 bands the state of Arizona fell in love with in 2019) "Peoria News Times," and "The National Veterans Magazine." The Bayou Bandits frontman, Joshua Strickland, was most recently honored by the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs as the veteran of the week on their podcast, Borne The Battle which featured their hit "Kandahar". The Bayou Bandits have played every major venue throughout the southwest all the way to Louisiana and back throughout Rocky Point, Mexico in front of thousands at Roger Clyne's famously owned venue Banditos. The Bayou Bandits have shared the stage alongside bands such as The Black Moods and many other regional and nationally known acts! The Bayou Bandits have had the honor of supporting national touring artists such as Jason Charles Miller (Trueblood HBO, Marilyn Manson, Godhead), Austin Meade (Red Dirt Country), Jason Hawk Harris (Ameripolitan Artist on the rise) among many others! The Bayou Bandits embarked on their debut tour throughout the south on their "All Roads Lead Home" tour in March 2020 headlining with acts such as Jonathon "Boogie" Long (Winner of Guitar Center's King of the Blues, Samantha Fish recording artist) & The Honey Island Swamp Band among many others! You can find their music on every streaming platform as well as on radios throughout the southwest and the gulf coast!

