Terrific Guest Stars Coming To Tempe Center For The Arts!

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company is proud to welcome three wonderful celebrity guest stars for their 2019 line-up. Cory McCloskey will star as Sid Sorokin in The Pajama Game (July 11 - 21, 2019), Peter Scolari takes on the role of Don Quixote in Man of LaMancha (September 26 - Oct 6, 2019) and Charles Shaughnessy returns in A Christmas Carol as Ebenezer Scrooge (December 12 - 22, 2019).

Cory McCloskey is best-known around town as the energetic weather guy on FOX10 AZAM.

Peter Scolari is the Emmy Award-winner from iconic TV shows such as "Bosom Buddies" (opposite Tom Hanks), "Newhart" and more recently, "Girls" on HBO and "Gotham".

Charles Shaughnessy (TV's "The Nanny", "Days of Our Lives", "The Magicians") returns to SMTC for a 3rd time (after appearing in 42nd Street and A Christmas Carol last year).

Now in its 9th year in the valley, SMTC prides itself on "bringing Broadway's favorites back to life", presenting full, large-scale productions of Broadway musicals in their original versions as they were meant to be seen. Featuring well-known guest stars from TV, Film and Broadway, great local talent, professional sets and costumes and a full 20+ piece live orchestra for every show, SMTC has been called "the best theatre company in AZ when it comes to producing classic musicals." (Talkin' Broadway).

Tickets are on sale ranging from $42 - $58, with Senior and Student discounts available, and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling (602) 909-4215. Group rates are also available. Tempe Center for the Arts is located at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281.





