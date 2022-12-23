Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tempe Center for the Arts to Present Red Baraat Festival Of Colors in March

Funk, ska-punk, and American forms that make their way into the music are layered intricately within the same threadwork as the ragas on which their songs are pulled. 

Dec. 23, 2022  
Tempe Center for the Arts to Present Red Baraat Festival Of Colors in March

Tempe Center for the Arts will present Red Baraat: Festival of Colors 03/24/2023 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM.

Red Baraat, a pioneering band from Brooklyn, New York, has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound of merging hard-driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz, and raw punk energy.

On March 24, the band brings its annual tour celebrating the ancient Hindu tradition of Holi -The Festival of Colors - to TCA. The band's infectious rhythms manifest joy and unity in all people. The funk, ska-punk, and American forms that make their way into the music are layered intricately within the same threadwork as the ragas on which their songs are pulled. 



