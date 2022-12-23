Tempe Center for the Arts to Present Red Baraat Festival Of Colors in March

Tempe Center for the Arts will present Red Baraat: Festival of Colors 03/24/2023 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM.

Red Baraat, a pioneering band from Brooklyn, New York, has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound of merging hard-driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz, and raw punk energy.

On March 24, the band brings its annual tour celebrating the ancient Hindu tradition of Holi -The Festival of Colors - to TCA. The band's infectious rhythms manifest joy and unity in all people. The funk, ska-punk, and American forms that make their way into the music are layered intricately within the same threadwork as the ragas on which their songs are pulled.