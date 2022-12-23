Tempe Center for the Arts to Present Pokey LaFarge in March

Tempe Center for the Arts will present Pokey LaFarge on March 2.

Pokey LaFarge is an American renaissance man whose sound is deeply rooted in the music of the past, particularly the '20s and '30s, before rock got rolling when pop on the radio mingled jazz, country, and lots of American roots.

Fusing the rustic sounds of the past with his wry humor and eclectic music sensibilities, singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge creates music with a killer groove and grabby melodies.

Over his 15-year career, Pokey has sold-out theaters worldwide; toured and recorded with Jack White. His music has been featured in TV shows like Boardwalk Empire and recently had a role in 2021's Netflix movie Devil All the Time alongside Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.