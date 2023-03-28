Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tampa Center for the Arts Presents CON TUMBAO: An All-Star Celebration Of Latin Rhythms

Con Tumbao celebrates the common ingredient in Latin music that urges hips to sway - that irresistible swing that is an essential part of the sounds of Latin artists.

Mar. 28, 2023  

One of Cuba's most famous stars and a respected musical innovator, GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Issac Delgado brings together an extraordinary band re-imagining some of the classics in the Great Latin American Songbook.

Con Tumbao celebrates the common ingredient in Latin music that urges hips to sway - that irresistible swing that is an essential part of the sound that Latin artists live and breathe. Many of the greatest Latin jazz musicians working today including Alain Pérez bass and vocals; Robby Ameen, drums; Pedrito Martínez, congas and percussion; Tony Succar, timbal; Bob Franceschini, saxophone; Mike Rodríguez and Juan Munguía, trumpet; and Conrad Herwig, trombone.

This special evening promises a dizzying salsa dance party that TCA will barely be able to contain.



