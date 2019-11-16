THE TRUTH ABOUT SANTA Comes to BLK BOX PHX

BLK BOX PHX presents this wildly twisted holiday romp, offering up madcap mishaps, screwball comedy, troubadour elves with an attitude and a very different take on Santa! Not exactly the jolly Old Nick we all know and love. The aforementioned Santa is a rampaging home wrecker and enslaver of elves, who decides to bring his earthly mistress and two illegitimate children home to the North Pole. Not surprisingly, Mrs. Claus is not taking this lying down. The ensuing mayhem, including attempted poisonings, igloo cars, time travel and marital melees, makes for a decidedly dark and deranged Yuletide, with some holiday cheer sprinkled on top to remind us of the true reason for the season.

"If you cringe at the ads for White Christmas on Broadway or roll your eyes at the plaintive pleas of Tiny Tim, then have I got a jolly good time for you. THE TRUTH ABOUT SANTA, a giddy, pleasingly sloppy downtown satire...is a holiday show for people sick of holiday shows."-NY Times.

Written by Greg Kotis, the Tony Award-winning author of "Urinetown". Directed by Louis Farber. Presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Recommended for ages 13+ (not for children).

The Truth About Santa runs December 20th through the 23rd. Friday, Saturday and Monday at 8PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Performances at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company complex at 1825 N. Central Avenue, PHX 85004. Student, senior, group and art card discounts available. Call 602-254-2151 or visit https://www.blkboxphx.com.





