"The Three Billy Goats Gruff" at Great AZ Puppets now includes a drive-in show, running January 21-February 6.

There's a lot of audience participation and musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very mean, very hungry troll! Recommended for ages 4 and up. **The performance on Sunday, February 6 will be performed at the drive-in.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; paid reservations are required and must be received before 4pm on Saturday, Feb. 5. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance.



For more information visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/. Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.