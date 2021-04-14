THE ODD COUPLE Brings the Laughs to Desert Stages Theatre Now Through April 25

Desert Stages Theatre presents the adult play, "The Odd Couple" at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The original Broadway show opened in 1965 and was made into a film in 1968 and several television sitcoms, including a cartoon, in the 1970s and '80s.

Neil Simon's classic comedy opens as a group of the guys are in the midst of their weekly poker game in the apartment of divorced sportswriter, Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. The apartment is smoke-filled, and the only thing Oscar can offer his guests is warm Coke and moldy sandwiches. The last to arrive is Felix Ungar, who has just been thrown out by his wife. Felix is depressed and seems suicidal, leading Oscar to invite Felix to be his roommate. However, as Felix takes on the domestic mantle in the apartment and proves just how difficult he is to live with, Oscar is driven to the edge of madness. Poker nights are no longer evenings of smoke, grubbiness, and blokey behavior; instead, the guys are waited on hand and foot by Felix. The final straw occurs when Felix refuses to follow through with a double-date Oscar has set up with the beautiful Pigeon sisters, who live in the same apartment block. The clean freak and the slob come to blows, and the ultimate 'Odd Couple' go their separate ways.

This Desert Stages Theatre production features J. Kevin Tallent as Oscar Madison and Walt Pedano as Felix Ungar. Director Virginia Olivieri has cast a wonderful ensemble including Eric Banks, Paul Hartwell, Skip Emerson, Casey Cowan, Stephanie Vlasich, and Samantha Hartwell. Olivieri has successfully directed and starred in many DST productions. She has worked for a number of theaters throughout the valley and loves to return to Desert Stages Theatre.

Performances will run through April 25, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480.483.1664. For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre events, performances, productions, children's camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.