THE MALL is Coming To Now & Then Creative Co.

Now & Then Creative Company is the home for new play development in Phoenix. The company continues their successful season of workshops by Arizona playwrights with The Mall by Jesse Saywell, a piece that reflects on the inevitability of change. "We're thrilled to have Jesse joining us at Now & Then," says Artistic Director John Perovich. "The Mall brings to the forefront concerns of our national identify and discourse. We're excited to share its story and message with audiences next week."

The Mall is the story of five former high school friends who are reunited at their abandoned hometown shopping mall at the summoning of mysterious, anonymous letters. Nearly a decade after graduation, their failed and failing relationships are brought to the forefront, but the answers they seek are not always as satisfying as they might have hoped. Despite the mysterious circumstances of their reunion, these five friends once again find the comforting shelter of the walls that used to create and sustain their teenage freedom-while recognizing that only memories can last forever. The Mall invites audience's to consider the inevitability of change, and how trying to live in the past only leads to getting left behind.

The #newworkshop series provides playwrights with the opportunity to intensely focus on developing their script, including the freedom to rewrite pages and parts of the play each day. "I'm looking forward to developing some of the characters further so they are deeper, more clearly-motivated people," shares playwright Jesse Saywell. "There's nothing quite as magical in a workshop as feeling the energy of a piece for the first time. Beyond that, I'm really looking forward to getting to work with a talented director and cast." The Mall features an exceptional team of actors, including: Emeka Ukaga, Matt Clarke, Cynnita Agent, David Magadan, and Jen Gantwerker-directed by Now & Then Associate Artistic Director Cody Goulder. "I strongly believe that a playwright needs to listen closely to those that produce and perform his or her work," continues Saywell. "No matter who you are or where you're from, I hope The Mall touches on issues and feelings that are relevant to you."

Audiences are invited to attend this signature event, taking place Friday, February 21 at 7:30PM, and Saturday, November 22 at 11:00AM. Tickets are available at the door and online at nowandthencc.com.

Now & Then Creative Company performs in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute, 1700 N. 7th. Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Parking is available in the lower level of the building.





