THE BOOK OF WILL Opens at The Phoenix Theatre Company

The classic works of William Shakespeare can be intimidating, but what if they didn't exist today? In the historical drama, The Book of Will, a group of dedicated actors and friends of Shakespeare strive to prevent this exact fate. The play is an unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter that sheds new light on Shakespeare's work. It also highlights the joy audiences are rediscovering about Shakespeare's work today. The Book of Will runs at The Phoenix Theatre Company Aug. 31 through Sept. 18, 2022.

The Book of Will follows Henry Condell and John Heminges who are dedicated to preserving the work and memory of their good friend Will, which is quickly being erased and endangered by plagiaristic playwrights after Shakespeare's death. Shakespeare wrote his plays in pieces, never putting all the parts together until the actors were on stage, for fear of someone stealing his work. In a chaotic rush to collect all the pieces to create a bound book of his plays, the characters in The Book of Will join forces and face a wide array of characters and obstacles that threaten Shakespeare's legacy forever.

"The Book of Will pays homage to Shakespeare, but it's told through a contemporary voice," said Melissa Rain Anderson+, director. "In the show, Condell and Heminges persevere to save these beautiful pieces of language and - more importantly - honor their friend's work. The stakes are high and time is running out to compile the works in one place and preserve their place in history. Shakespeare is the grandfather of nearly everything we do today and this play is extraordinarily layered, magical and larger than life."

Written by Lauren Gunderson, The Phoenix Theatre Company production features Michael Kary* as John Heminges, Grant Goodman* as Henry Condell along with Scott Davidson,* Regina Pugh,* Seth Tucker,* Tony Blosser, Katie Calderone, Jodie Weiss, Bonnie Beus Romney and Dean Mitchell Kelldorf.

"You don't have to be a lover of Shakespeare to enjoy this show," added Anderson. "The Book of Will is written for the people of today and makes Shakespeare accessible for the masses. The story exemplifies the importance of deep connections to family and the value of unwavering friendships."

In an effort to provide those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment with an opportunity to attend our productions, we have designated select upcoming performances of The Book of Will as "Mask Required:" Sept. 11, 2022, at 7 p.m.

During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for The Book of Will is Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for The Book of Will are on sale now. To purchase call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Content warnings: discussions of death, a brief allusion to suicide, and a brief offensive moment to people who have a stutter (that characters in the play admonish).