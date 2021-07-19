Summer Programming From The Fox Tucson Theatre Announced

Summer at the Fox is abuzz with activity. Ticket sales are ongoing for the recently announced line-up of 50+ shows, hiring of staff that it takes to run the theatre, and a thorough maintenance program is under way to make sure the "Crown Jewel of Tucson" is picture perfect on opening day August 19th when the Mavericks take the stage. There is a limited quantity of tickets still available for the popular, innovative country band. Visit https://foxtucson.com/events/ for more information.

Planning for the new "Gala in Three Acts" is also in progress. This year instead of having a single large event as in the past, three separate affairs are planned, celebrating the variety of styles presented at the Fox from Jazz to Country and Rock to Broadway, and nearly everything in between. The first will take place on September 11, 2021 with the legendary jazz/swing band group Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the second on December 4, 2021 a triple header with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Mark Cohn, Shawn Colvin and the third on January 30, 2022 featuring Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. All will include a sit-down dinner at an off- property destination prior to the performance at the Fox. A variety of local restaurants will provide three unique courses at each event and creative cocktails from Tucson's top mixologists will be available along with a range of beverages. Ticket packages start at $300. For details and to purchase tickets to the gala contact jonathon@foxtucsontheatre.com

September/October Shows - Tickets for all Shows can be purchased at https://foxtucson.com/events/

Sept 25

Chris Isaak With a career spanning four decades, Isaak has released 12 studio albums, received numerous award nominations and is known for his 1950s rock & roll style, crooner sound, and his falsetto and reverb-laden music.

Sept 26

Rickie Lee Jones Acclaimed American singer, musician, songwriter came to fame with Chuck E's In Love in 1979. During her career that spans five decades, Jones has recorded hits in rock, R&B, pop, soul, and jazz.

Sept 11

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music - America's original musical art form - and to bring joy to audiences around the world.

Oct 5

Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Time magazine listed Paula's HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. She was the first woman, in its then 73rd year, to share the dais with the President and perform standup at the White House Correspondents dinner

Oct 24

Amy Grant "Our Time is Now" . Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards.

Oct 8

Asleep at The Wheel · Celebrating 50 Years of Music Still "Comin' Right At Ya!" - Celebrating 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel. The number of individual artists and bands who have sustained a thriving career for a half century is infinitesimally small.

Oct 5

Pat Metheny Side-Eye w/ James Francies & Joe Dyson With three gold albums and 20 Grammy Awards, he is an American jazz guitarist and composer. His style incorporates elements of progressive and contemporary jazz, Latin jazz, and jazz fusion.