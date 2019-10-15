Student Written, Directed, Acted And Produced LOCK IN OF THE LIVING DEAD Set for Run At Temple Of Music & Art

Twenty-five students from across Tucson are collaborating to produce Lock In of the Living Dead, written and directed by Amelie Allen of Tucson High School, for the Arizona Theatre Company (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director) ATC Teen program, Oct. 26-27 at the Temple of Music & Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for those 18 years and under and can be purchased at the Temple of Music & Art box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org or call (520) 622-2823.

Allen's play is about a high school drama club having a lock-in the same night as their rival robotics team across the hall. When the robotics team accidentally causes a zombie outbreak, eight teenagers are forced to work together to survive the night. A hilarious tale of love, friendship and community, Lock In of the Living Dead is a jukebox musical comedy that will steal the heart of any audience.

Cast members and their high schools are:

Amy - Christina Evans, Tanque Verde High School)

Bran - Bellamy Raney , Independent Study

Elle - Tara Belger, Tucson High

Adrian - Connor Goldkuhl, City High School

Stu - Neruda Hogrelius, City High School

Patricia - Odalys Catalan, Tucson High School

John - Hayden Stagg, City High School

Tim - Julia Snook, Tanque Verde High School

Captain of the Robotics Team - Marshall Sherman, Tanque Verde High School.

Ensemble members are:

Emmett Rose, City High School

Deborah Christenson, Graduate

Ursula Denholm, City High School

Rain Bousquet, City High School

Erik Yohn, Sonoran Science Academy

Claire Bustamante, Tucson High School

Natalie Traynor, Tanque Verde High School

Isabella Renteria, Tanque Verde High School.

Production team members include:

Director - Amelie Allen, Tucson High School

Music Director - Nickole Custodillo, Canyon Del Oro High School

Choreographers - Rain Bousquet and Ursula Denholm, City High School

Set Designer - Sisi Clark, Empire High School

Lighting Designer - Josh Williams, University High School

Sound Designer - Sean Goebel, University High School

Costume Designers - Cassie Miller, Empire High School, and Nickole Custodillo, Canyon del Oro)

Prop Master - Neruda Hogrelius, City High School.

