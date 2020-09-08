Stuart Graff Elected Chair Of Arizona Citizens For The Arts; Four New Board Members Elected

Each director will serve a three-year term on the board.

The Arizona Citizens for the Arts Board of Directors has elected Stuart Graff, President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, as chairman. The board also elected four new members including, for the first time in recent years, a member from Yuma, Rose Ann Forte, who was elected as treasurer.

Joining Graff on the executive committee are Vice Chair Ryan Smeets, Founder of EARN Modern Talent; Treasurer Forte, Partner at Southwest Capital Partners in Yuma; and Secretary Anne Kleindienst of Kleindienst Law, PLC.

Other new board members are Eric McCarthy, Business Development at Harkins Theatres; Bill Way, Director, MCE Social Capital; and Mary Way, Executive Director, Southwest Shakespeare Festival.

"We continue to expand the depth and breadth of the board by engaging with professionals in a range of industries with an incredible diversity of experience and expertise," said Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director Joseph Benesh. "The arts and cultural community in Arizona will certainly benefit from their collective strength."

For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org or call (602) 253-6535.

