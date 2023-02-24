Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST

One of Shakespeare's early comedies, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST follows the King of Navarre and his courtiers forswear all pleasures to pursue their studies.

Feb. 24, 2023  
Southwest Shakespeare has announced will add two performances of Shakespeare's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, which will be held on March 24 and March 30 at Mesa Arts Center.

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST performed to sold-out crowds in November, sparking the company to add dates. One of Shakespeare's early comedies, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST follows the King of Navarre and his courtiers forswear all pleasures to pursue their studies.

Tickets for LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST are $35/$45 and are on sale at mesaartscenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500. Discounts available for students, educators and those under 25 years of age.

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

by William Shakespeare

Mesa Arts Center

Piper Repertory Theater

1 E. Main St

March 24 and 30 at 7:30 pm

In order to dedicate themselves to a life of study, the King and his friends take an oath to avoid the company of women for three years. No sooner have they made their idealistic pledge than the Princess of France and her ladies-in-waiting arrive, presenting the men with a severe test of their high-minded resolve.




share