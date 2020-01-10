Sixty Artists, Arts Organizations, Businesses and Philanthropists Statewide Nominated for Governors Arts Awards
Sixty artists, arts organizations and administrators, businesses and philanthropists from 20 communities across Arizona have been nominated for 2020 Governor's Arts Awards.
Finalists will be announced in February at special events in Phoenix, Prescott, Tucson, Yuma and Winslow representing the five statewide regions from which nominations were submitted.
Winners will be announced at the 39thannual Governor's Arts Awards on March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street in Mesa. Individual tickets are $250 for Arizona Citizens for the Arts members and $300 for nonmembers. Reception begins at 6 p.m. with awards presented from 7:30-9 p.m. A one-hour After Party will start at 9 p.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Arizona Citizens for the Arts at (602) 253-6535 or info@azcitizensforthearts.org.
The Governor's Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor's Arts Awards. For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.
Nominee Receptions are planned Feb. 1 at the Yuma Arts Center, 254 S. Main Street in Yuma for the Southwest District; Feb. 13 at Carver Museum, 415 E. Grant Street in Phoenix for the Central District; Feb. 19 at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road in Tucson for the Southeast District; and. Feb. 27 at the La Posada Hotel, 303 E. 2ndStreet in Winslow for the Northeast District. The Northwest District reception date and location in Prescott will be announced shortly.
The full list of nominees and their hometowns includes:
Artist Award: recognizing a living Arizona artist of significant merit, leadership or reputation whose creations or contributions enrich the state and the field of the arts. This category is open to artists of all artistic disciplines.
Ying Xia Gao, Phoenix
Chris Hamby, Peoria
Tania Katan, Phoenix
Lucy Wong, Gilbert
Bobb Cooper, Phoenix
Liliana Gomez, Phoenix
Steven Ciezki, Phoenix
Such & Champ Styles, Tempe
John Suttman, Winslow
Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff
Arlene Minuskinulia Chacon, Prescott
Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson
Jose Dorame, Yuma
Arts Administrator | Organization: recognizinga nonprofit arts organization or a person that has demonstrated significant support for or participation in activities fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts in the State of Arizona.
Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler
WHAM Art Association, Surprise
Dansense~Nrtyabodha, Inc., Scottsdale
Community Performance and Art Center, Green Valley
Border Arts Corridor, Douglas
Andre Licardi, Glendale
Yuma Art Center, Yuma
Carolyn Eynon Singers, Scottsdale
Joy Patridge, Scottsdale
Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff
Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff
House of Broadcasting Radio & Television Museum, Inc, Phoenix
Nancy Lattanzi, Sedona
Sam Gomez / Sagrado Galleria, Phoenix
Marcia Meyer, Paradise Valley
Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale
Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale
Lead Guitar, Tucson
Yavapai-Apache Nation Aritst Guild, Camp Verde
Young Arts Arizona LTD, Phoenix
Dr. Julian Ackerly, Tucson
Scottsdale Philharmonic, Scottsdale
Kathy Allen, Tucson
Littlewood Community COOP, Yuma
Sonoran Glass School, Tucson
Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma
Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix
Teniqua Broughton, Phoenix
Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix
SOUNDS Academy, Phoenix
Business: recognizing for-profit businesses that demonstrate significant support locally or statewide for the arts through contribution(s) of time, energy, personnel, expertise, financial support and/or other activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts. This category is not limited to arts-related businesses and may include retail, hospitality, services, manufacturing or any other business sector.
Rolls and Bowls, San Luis
Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa
On Media, Phoenix
Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale
LDVinci Art Studio, Chandler
Philanthropy: recognizing extraordinary philanthropic leadership through the contribution of financial resources to non-profit arts and culture organizations, and by encouraging the philanthropic support of others.
McKivergan Foundation, Yuma
Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley
Allan Affeldt, Winslow
Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley
Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma
Victor Navarro, Tucson
