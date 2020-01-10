Sixty Artists, Arts Organizations, Businesses and Philanthropists Statewide Nominated for Governors Arts Awards

Sixty artists, arts organizations and administrators, businesses and philanthropists from 20 communities across Arizona have been nominated for 2020 Governor's Arts Awards.

Finalists will be announced in February at special events in Phoenix, Prescott, Tucson, Yuma and Winslow representing the five statewide regions from which nominations were submitted.

Winners will be announced at the 39thannual Governor's Arts Awards on March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street in Mesa. Individual tickets are $250 for Arizona Citizens for the Arts members and $300 for nonmembers. Reception begins at 6 p.m. with awards presented from 7:30-9 p.m. A one-hour After Party will start at 9 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Arizona Citizens for the Arts at (602) 253-6535 or info@azcitizensforthearts.org.

The Governor's Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor's Arts Awards. For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

Nominee Receptions are planned Feb. 1 at the Yuma Arts Center, 254 S. Main Street in Yuma for the Southwest District; Feb. 13 at Carver Museum, 415 E. Grant Street in Phoenix for the Central District; Feb. 19 at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road in Tucson for the Southeast District; and. Feb. 27 at the La Posada Hotel, 303 E. 2ndStreet in Winslow for the Northeast District. The Northwest District reception date and location in Prescott will be announced shortly.

The full list of nominees and their hometowns includes:

Artist Award: recognizing a living Arizona artist of significant merit, leadership or reputation whose creations or contributions enrich the state and the field of the arts. This category is open to artists of all artistic disciplines.

Ying Xia Gao, Phoenix

Chris Hamby, Peoria

Tania Katan, Phoenix

Lucy Wong, Gilbert

Bobb Cooper, Phoenix

Liliana Gomez, Phoenix

Steven Ciezki, Phoenix

Such & Champ Styles, Tempe

John Suttman, Winslow

Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff

Arlene Minuskinulia Chacon, Prescott

Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson

Jose Dorame, Yuma

Arts Administrator | Organization: recognizinga nonprofit arts organization or a person that has demonstrated significant support for or participation in activities fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts in the State of Arizona.

Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

WHAM Art Association, Surprise

Dansense~Nrtyabodha, Inc., Scottsdale

Community Performance and Art Center, Green Valley

Border Arts Corridor, Douglas

Andre Licardi, Glendale

Yuma Art Center, Yuma

Carolyn Eynon Singers, Scottsdale

Joy Patridge, Scottsdale

Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff

Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff

House of Broadcasting Radio & Television Museum, Inc, Phoenix

Nancy Lattanzi, Sedona

Sam Gomez / Sagrado Galleria, Phoenix

Marcia Meyer, Paradise Valley

Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale

Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale

Lead Guitar, Tucson

Yavapai-Apache Nation Aritst Guild, Camp Verde

Young Arts Arizona LTD, Phoenix

Dr. Julian Ackerly, Tucson

Scottsdale Philharmonic, Scottsdale

Kathy Allen, Tucson

Littlewood Community COOP, Yuma

Sonoran Glass School, Tucson

Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma

Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix

Teniqua Broughton, Phoenix

Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix

SOUNDS Academy, Phoenix

Business: recognizing for-profit businesses that demonstrate significant support locally or statewide for the arts through contribution(s) of time, energy, personnel, expertise, financial support and/or other activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts. This category is not limited to arts-related businesses and may include retail, hospitality, services, manufacturing or any other business sector.

Rolls and Bowls, San Luis

Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa

On Media, Phoenix

Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale

LDVinci Art Studio, Chandler

Philanthropy: recognizing extraordinary philanthropic leadership through the contribution of financial resources to non-profit arts and culture organizations, and by encouraging the philanthropic support of others.

McKivergan Foundation, Yuma

Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley

Allan Affeldt, Winslow

Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley

Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma

Victor Navarro, Tucson

For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.





