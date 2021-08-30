Single Tickets On Sale Tomorrow for Arizona Theatre Company's 54th Season

Single tickets for Arizona Theatre Company's 54th season will go on sale Aug. 31. Subscriptions, including six-play packages and flex passes, where you can choose the shows that fit your schedule, are currently available for purchase via ATC's website or by calling the box office at 833-ATC-SEAT (833-282-7328).

Sean Daniels, ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director, describes the season lineup as "joyful stories about how we learn to heal and love each other again." He adds, "We can't wait to bring audiences back together, to hear Broadway singers and world class performers live. We've all gone too long without that communal connection."

This season marks the first that Daniels has fully programmed, and he will be directing the first three plays. Three nationally noted female directors Tiffany Nichole Greene, resident director of Broadway's Hamilton; Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo; and Kimberly Senior, director of Broadway's Pulitzer Prize-winning Disgraced, will bring two premieres and a musical about Nina Simone to the stage.

In a typical season, ATC presents one musical but this year features three and kicks off with a sweet story about an unlikely friendship in My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend. Based on the true story about creator/actor Charissa Bertels' coming of age journey in New York City. The one-woman musical tells a heartwarming story of friendship and human connection.

ATC's fourth show, Nina Simone: Four Women, brings the talent of director Tiffany Nichole Greene, resident director of Broadway's Hamilton, to Arizona stages. Written by Christina Ham, the face-to-face musical evening presents the fiery genius, activist, and musician that is Nina Simone.

The hilarious, friendship-focused Women in Jeopardy!, which was canceled in the 2019/2020 season due to COVID-19, will be part of the 54th Season and offers a night of laughter and fun for audiences.

Arizona Theatre Company's shows start with a three-week run in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art followed by a three-week run in Phoenix at the Herberger Theater Center. The holiday show, Miss Bennet, will run for four weeks in each city.

"Many subscribers have been waiting for this day for more than 18 months," said ATC Managing Director Geri Wright. Thousands have repurchased their subscriptions after generously donating them in December 2020, while others have patiently held their subscriptions awaiting the 54th Season. Still others have purchased new subscriptions to ensure they can see all of ATC's shows at the best prices.

"We're excited to see audiences in the theatres and attend live performances once again," Wright said. "As a nonprofit theatre, we've seen the power of our communities supporting ATC, standing by ATC, cheering on ATC. Subscriptions and ticket sales are critical to our organization, but they do not cover the cost of our world-class productions, which are only possible through the generosity of our supporters."

Subscriptions begin at $163 and include six-play subscriptions as well as flex passes that can be used in multiple combinations for any shows. Tickets for individual shows go on sale August 31, and prices start at $25. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.