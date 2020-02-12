Singer-Songwriter Amy Grant Comes To Chandler Center For The Arts

Since bursting on the scene as a fresh-faced teenager, Amy Grant has gained a reputation for creating potent songs with strong themes of faith, and deeply personal storytelling. The six-time GRAMMY Award winner and recipient of 26 Dove Awards, Grant has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide during the more than three decades she has been performing as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.

﻿The Nashville native and her band arrive for an intimate evening to share her beautiful musical gifts that transcend the boundaries of genre on March 27 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for An Evening With Amy Grant are $48,$58, $68 and $78 at chandler center.org or ticketmaster.com.

Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue in Chandler in downtown Chandler's entertainment district.





