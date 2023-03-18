Scottsdale Public Art Event Moving To New Fall Date

Scottsdale Public Art is moving the 50th anniversary celebration of "Windows to the West" to fall 2023.

Originally set for April 13, the event was planned to celebrate the iconic Louise Nevelson artwork, located at Scottsdale Civic Center, where it became the first piece in the city's collection of large-scale public artworks. However, the sculpture was not dedicated until November of 1973, so the new fall timeslot will be closer to the artwork's actual 50th annivesary.

Scottsdale Public Art will announce a new date for this event in the near future. For more information about Scottsdale Public Art, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org.

