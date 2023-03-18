Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottsdale Public Art Event Moving To New Fall Date

The event was originally set for April 13.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Scottsdale Public Art is moving the 50th anniversary celebration of "Windows to the West" to fall 2023.

Originally set for April 13, the event was planned to celebrate the iconic Louise Nevelson artwork, located at Scottsdale Civic Center, where it became the first piece in the city's collection of large-scale public artworks. However, the sculpture was not dedicated until November of 1973, so the new fall timeslot will be closer to the artwork's actual 50th annivesary.

Scottsdale Public Art will announce a new date for this event in the near future. For more information about Scottsdale Public Art, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the city of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.

SCOTTSDALE PUBLIC ART

The mission of Scottsdale Public Art is to make Scottsdale one of the most desirable communities in the country in which to live, work and visit by incorporating art and design projects throughout. In 1985, the city of Scottsdale established Scottsdale Public Art with the goal to enhance the quality of life for its residents and visitors. Since then, more than 100 permanent and temporary public artworks have been commissioned throughout the community. Scottsdale's program and projects have won local, regional and national awards.

Scottsdale Public Art Event Moving To New Fall Date




Arizona Opera presents THE MAGIC FLUTE in Phoenix and Tucson Photo
Arizona Opera presents THE MAGIC FLUTE in Phoenix and Tucson
Arizona Opera brings Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE to Phoenix and Tucson next month. One of history's most popular masterpieces, the family-friendly classic explores the search for truth and reason, love and enlightenment. Joseph Specter, the president and general director of Arizona Opera, calls it 'a fantastical tale rich with comedy, enchantment, and fantasy...inviting the audience along a journey of darkness and light.'
Fran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale Arts Photo
Fran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale Arts
On April 7, Fran Lebowitz will share her forthright, yet amusing perspectives of social observations and cultural experiences for a memorable night of comedic storytelling at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Communit Photo
Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Community College
Director Samantha Wyer Bello helms the world premiere of Arizona playwright Elaine Romero's Like Heaven produced by The Bridge Initiative in residence at Estrella Mountain Community College.
Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatr Photo
Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatre Company
Mimi Kennedy renders an imperious and brassy Pru Payne (her public moniker). She's a renowned intellectual, feared for her trenchant criticism and scathing takedowns of mediocre aspirations (a faint redolence of critic Michiko Kakutani's public feuds with John Updike and Norman Mailer et al). Pru exists in the lofty penthouse of her intellect. She deflects the impulse to linger in the subterranean region of emotions -- until she loses her bearing and meets Gus Cudahy.

More Hot Stories For You


Fran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale ArtsFran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale Arts
March 15, 2023

On April 7, Fran Lebowitz will share her forthright, yet amusing perspectives of social observations and cultural experiences for a memorable night of comedic storytelling at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Community CollegeSamantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Community College
March 15, 2023

Director Samantha Wyer Bello helms the world premiere of Arizona playwright Elaine Romero's Like Heaven produced by The Bridge Initiative in residence at Estrella Mountain Community College.
Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 SeasonMusical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season
March 13, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2023-2024 Sweet 16 Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition.
Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre ProgramsMusical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre Programs
March 13, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their 2023 summer offerings, including Disney's My Son Pinocchio JR., Cats Young Actors Edition and the Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI) Convention.
SCROOGE: THE MUSICAL, TRUE WEST & More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 56th SeasonSCROOGE: THE MUSICAL, TRUE WEST & More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 56th Season
March 9, 2023

Arizona Theatre Company's 56th season features a grand slam lineup of productions under the direction of new Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August.
share