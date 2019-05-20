Scottsdale Museum Of Contemporary Art To Receive $20,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $20,000 to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) for "Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s - now" exhibition.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."

In the fall of 2019, SMoCA will premiere its first large-scale group exhibition of performance art titled, "Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s - now," accompanied by a catalogue and collaborative components. As a counter to the notion that land art deals exclusively with artists who work with earth as their medium this exhibition presents a number of important artists working with performance in the landscape from the 1970s to now, whose work has brought about a new way of seeing and interacting with the environment. Identifying not as land artists or performance artists, but as art activists who sought to interrupt and subvert how viewers perceived art, power, gender and place. The cross-generational, cross-gender group of artists includes early practitioners (1970s-80s), the next generation (1990s-2000s), and new commissions by contemporary artists (2019) Maria Hupfield and Saskia Jordá.

Additionally, many other Scottsdale Arts branches have received generous grants. Canal Convergence received $30,000 in February 2016. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' Discovery Series received $25,000 in January 2015 and December 2013 (and $10,000 in December 2012). Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach received $15,000 in February 2010. SMoCA received $30,000 in December 2009 for the "Rewind, Remix, Replay" exhibition. Scottsdale Arts and its four branches: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, SMoCA, Scottsdale Public Art, and Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach have received National Endowment for the Arts grants since 1990.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You