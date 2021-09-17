Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces Upcoming Lineup

Scottsdale Arts released a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, outlining new policies in response to current COVID-19 delta variant levels.

Sep. 17, 2021 Â 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' calendar just got fuller with freshly added shows for the 2021-22 season.

Performances include must-see local talent, evenings of jazz, classical greats on display and chart-topping performers. Below are just-announced shows and the remaining 2021-22 season to spring you forward and into summer of 2022.

Just-announced performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Live & Local series continues to provide more opportunities for local artists to perform in all spaces of the Scottsdale Arts campus. These performances can be experience in person and livestreamed.

Scottsdale Arts released a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, outlining new policies in response to current COVID-19 delta variant levels. These policies affect performances, exhibitions, and other events at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), among other locations. Full the full statement, please visit: ScottsdaleArts.org/notices.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers a variety of ticket discounts for Scottsdale Arts members at the Friends level and above, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing packages to four or more events in one order. The Center provides free tickets to selected events for eligible teachers and active-duty military and veterans. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.


