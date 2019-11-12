Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces December 2019 And January 2020 Events

The holidays are upon us at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. There is something for everyone, from country blues with a seasonal twist and a show-stopping "merry-achi" performance, to classical tunes and hysterical holiday comedy that will warm your heart. Below are a few highlights from our 2019-20 season to get you through the holidays and beyond.





Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 8:30 p.m.



2nd Hand Sam and His Country Gentlemen play authentic country music with a holiday blues twist. Listen to your favorite classic country and western tunes from the '40s, '50s and '60s.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Don't miss this duet featuring two of the most creative guitarists in jazz. Grammy-winner Bill Frisell's career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years. Hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation, Grammy-nominated Julian Lage joins Frisell on stage in this unforgettable duet.

Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel returns for his 41st season, from December to March, on the second Tuesday of each month.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Experience Mozart's rousing Rondo alla Turca, the poignant Adagio in B minor, and the tempestuous Sonata in A minor, written after the death of his mother.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Siegel performs the heartwarming musical gems of Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Sibelius.

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández Presents

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 8 p.m.

Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook. A graceful blend of classical, pop, jazz, swing and Broadway tunes, Hernández's organic, irreverent renditions have become instant classics. Guests who arrive early can experience some authentic Mexican holiday shopping and surprise guest performers in partnership with Mundo Latino Productions.

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 4 p.m.

Conducted by Ajay R. Patel, the professional musicians of the Scottsdale Philharmonic perform a special holiday program, featuring many traditional classics of the season.

Assisted Living: The Musical

Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Tuesday - Thursday, 2 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m.

The hilarious comedy team of Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett are off their walkers once again in "Assisted Living: The Musical - THE HOME...for the Holidays," an all-new, hysterical holiday sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas and retirement will never be the same!

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 7 p.m.

Voctave's gorgeous arrangements of Disney and Broadway hits have received millions of views on Facebook and YouTube. This a cappella concert is perfect for the whole family and sets the mood for a cheerful holiday season.



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Verona Quartet with Daniel Hsu

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The New York Times hails the Verona Quartet as an "outstanding ensemble of young musicians," and they're joining forces with 2017 Cliburn bronze medalist, pianist Daniel Hsu, for a reimagining of what classical music can be.





Peace and Community Day

33rd annual free Sunday A'Fair Concert Series

Fountain Stage at Scottsdale Civic Center Park

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, Noon - 4 p.m.

Peace and Community Day is a day of unity in conjunction with the City of Scottsdale's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, coordinated with the Community Celebrating Diversity committee. Headlining this year's event at Sunday A'Fair from 2-4 p.m. is Native folk and rock singer, Darryl Tonemah (Kiowa/Comanche/Tuscarora) an award-winning musician. Along with free musical entertainment, this event will include interactive art activities for all ages.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, 8 p.m.

American actress and Broadway star Laura Osnes starred in "Bonnie and Clyde" as Bonnie Parker, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" on Broadway, receiving a Drama Desk and her second Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Anne-Sophie Mutter

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, 8 p.m.

For more than 40 years, four-time Grammy winner and musical phenomenon Anne-Sophie Mutter has been a fixture on the world's most prestigious stages. Scottsdale Arts is honored to add the Virginia G. Piper stage to Mutter's list during this one-night-only engagement with pianist Lambert Orkis.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 8 p.m.

Led by its up-and-coming namesake, Jacob Jonas The Company (JJTC) presents "Crash" for the first time in Arizona. Jonas choreographed this piece inspired by stills he took of the whitewater formations that waves created when crashed along the Santa Monica shore. During the performance the audience will see musician and composer Okaidja Afroso live on stage performing his score "Crash," which was specifically created for the Company.

With Guest Artist, Okaidja Afroso

Center Space at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 1-3:30 p.m.

Free with RSVP



In addition to Okaidja Alfroso performance onstage with Jacob Jonas The Company, the composer will lead a free arts enrichment workshop with Valley residents living with mild to moderate stages of dementia-related illness and their care partners. This event will include an interactive performance where he will take participants on a global music and dance journey that promotes cross-cultural understanding through actively participating in music, dance and storytelling. This event can hold approximately 28 participants; participants affected with memory loss and their care partners.





