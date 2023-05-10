Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces 2023–24 Season

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts presents a fresh lineup for its 2023-24 season, filled with a diverse range of voices, talents and perspectives from around the world, including artists from Sweden, Russia, Australia, Canada, Ireland and the United States.

"We are thrilled to announce the new 2023-24 season of performing arts events at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with a rich, almost 50-year history of showcasing the finest music, dance and theater performances," said programming director Abbey Messmer. "We are also excited to debut the new outdoor Civic Center stages, which will enable us to host fantastic concerts, festivals and culinary and cultural events under the stars."

The debut of the Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl introduces the country, rock and Latin stylings of The Mavericks. Jake Shimabukuro returns with his holiday special "Christmas in Hawai'i" alongside other great holiday shows, including Jane Lynch's "A Swingin' Little Christmas" and Canadian Brass. And superstar LeAnn Rimes makes a stop in Scottsdale during "the story... so far" tour.

Jeffrey Siegel's long-running classical concerts with commentary series returns. Additionally, the Virginia G. Piper Concert Series celebrates the centuries-old world of classical music with extraordinary musicians, such as Alexander Malofeev.

Jazz Lounge returns to the center with a tribute to the Grammy-winning album "River" by Herbie Hancock. "Contemporary jazz's premier all-star band" (The New York Times), SFJAZZ Contemporary, celebrates its 10th season by performing new compositions to timeless classics. Plus, the center's Dance Series kicks off with L.A.'s Jacob Jones The Company.

Below is the schedule of concerts and other performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):



United Colours of Arizona Theatre Summer Series: Reflections

Friday, July 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2023, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2023, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a three-part cabaret series, featuring Arizona-based BIPOC talent! Through reflections we are empowered to elevate to a higher self - to learn from our experiences and to serve with great purpose at the core of our humanity.

Jazz Lounge: Letters to Joni

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, 8 p.m.

Beth Lederman and vocalist Kim Weston pay tribute to the Grammy-winning album "River" by Herbie Hancock. Released in 2007, "River" celebrates some of Hancock's favorite songs from longtime friend and collaborator Joni Mitchell.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, 8 p.m.

"The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA" continues to be the top ABBA tribute in the world, dazzling all who see this fantastic performance of the group's most iconic hits, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme" and "Dancing Queen."

LeAnn Rimes

the story... so far tour

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Armed with powerhouse vocal talents, LeAnn Rimes took home the Grammy for Best New Artist when she was only 14 years old. Since then, she has built on her Patsy Cline-like vocals, becoming an even more skillful singer.

ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence (33rd Annual)

Youth Celebration, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Adult Celebration, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, 8 p.m.

The ariZoni Theatre Awards promote the visibility, cooperation and growth of theaters in the Valley. They are dedicated to recognizing excellence in theatrical performances, as well as individuals who produce exceptional work in all aspects of theater.

Films.Dance Screening | A GLOBAL FILM SERIES PRODUCED BY JACOB JONAS THE COMPANY

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, 7 p.m.

Films.Dance is Jacob Jonas The Company's global platform and creative studio for dance. Through non-traditional collaborations across cultures and continents, Films.Dance produces and presents original film works through the intersection of dance, music, choreography and fashion.

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre | Flamanco Intimo

Fridays; Oct. 6, 14, 20, 27; 2022; 8 p.m.

Saturdays; Oct. 7, 15, 21, 28; 2022; 8 p.m.

National and international flamenco artists perform unforgettable dance and music, drawing on tradition and improvisation with beautiful costumes, undulating arms, fiery footwork, intricate Spanish guitar and soul-stirring vocals.

Turtle Island Quartet

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, 7:30 pm

The Turtle Island Quartet, a singular force in the creation of bold, new trends in chamber music, fuses the classical quartet esthetic with contemporary American musical styles.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Alexander Malofeev

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Described as "the latest phenomenon of the Russian piano school" (Corriere della Sera), Alexander Malofeev manifests the piano mastery of the new millennium itself.



Jacob Jonas The Company

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, 8 p.m.

L.A.'s Jacob Jonas The Company intersects dance across mediums and initiates nontraditional collaborations, creating works in a "robust fusion of acrobatics, ballet, modern and street dance"(Los Angeles Times).



The Mavericks

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl

Known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, The Mavericks effortlessly combine country, rock and a variety of Latin styles, creating an unmistakable Signature Sound.



Rhythm Of The YULETIDE Dance Christmas Special

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, 8 p.m.

Join the National Dance Company of Ireland on a festive journey and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favorite Christmas songs, performed by world-class musicians, star vocalists and world-champion dancers.

Jake Shimabukuro

Christmas in Hawai'i

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, 8 p.m.

'Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha Jake Shimabukuro will bring joy to the world this upcoming holiday season by delivering a special gift for all with his eclectic holiday show, "Jake Shimabukuro - Christmas in Hawai'i." Shimabukuro's genuine love for people, the spirit of holidays and his beloved home of Hawai'i are at the forefront of the show.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

American Pianistic Treasures

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffrey Siegel explores the sumptuous melodies and exhilarating virtuosity of Chopin and Liszt.



Assisted Living The Musical: The HOME for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The hilarious comedy team of Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett are off their walkers once again in "Assisted Living: The Musical - THE HOME...for the Holidays," an all-new, hysterical holiday sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas and retirement will never be the same!



Join actress, singer, playwright and author Jane Lynch, along with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet, for their holiday spectacular "A Swingin' Little Christmas."

Canadian Brass

Making Spirits Bright

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 8 p.m.

Known for embracing engagement as a fundamental element of performance, Canadian Brass performs Christmas classics like "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and "Carol of the Bells."

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández Presents

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, 3 and 8 p.m.

Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook. A graceful blend of classical, pop, jazz, swing and Broadway tunes, Hernández's organic, irreverent renditions have become instant classics.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Christmas Caravan

Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, 8 p.m.

From heartwarming ballads to raucous dance tunes, the Squirrel Nut Zippers conjure an atmosphere nestled somewhere between the wondrous lights of Christmas and the backroom din of a speakeasy.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

The Power and Passion of Beethoven

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

The first Keyboard Conversations concert of 2024 highlights "The Power and Passion of Beethoven" with two of the composer's personal favorites, the "Appassionata" and the sonata "For Theresa."

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Cécile McLorin Salvant is an eclectic curator, unearthing rarely recorded, forgotten jazz songs with strong narratives, interesting power dynamics, unexpected twists and humor.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, 8 p.m.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago brings artists, art and audiences together through its ever-evolving repertory of contemporary dance, created by today's leading choreographic voices.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

A French Musical Feast

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy "A French Musical Feast" with Jeffrey Siegel as he serves up Debussy's "Clair de lune" alongside pieces by Ravel and Poulenc.

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, 8 p.m.

Celebrate Mardi Gras with Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra as they stretch the boundaries of what is expected from big bands with an extraordinary sense of joy and fun that could only come from New Orleans.



Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, 8 p.m.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo brings its internationally beloved troupe of male dancers to Scottsdale to perform a brilliant combination of skillful pointe work and hilarious parodying of classical ballet favorites.

Kronos Quartet

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, 8 p.m.

For nearly 50 years, San Francisco's Kronos Quartet has reimagined the string quartet experience and become one of the most celebrated and influential groups of our era.

The TEN Tenors - Greatest Hits Live!

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, 8 p.m.

Formed in 1995, The TEN Tenors are the world's longest running classical crossover act, having headlined more than 3,500 concerts around the world, and now they're coming to Scottsdale.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Jonathan Biss

Friday, March 1, 2024, 8 p.m.

World-renowned pianist Jonathan Biss channels his deep musical curiosity into performances and projects in the concert hall and beyond, including works by Schubert and a newly commissioned piece by Alvin Singleton.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

Three Great Romantics

Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

The final Keyboard Conversations concert of the season turns the spotlight on "Three Great Romantics" of classical music: Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Grieg.

Gibney Company

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 8 p.m.

Gibney Company commissions and performs works by renowned and rising international choreographers who are committed to exploring connections between the rigorous physicality of contemporary dance alongside responsive, humanistic storytelling.

SFJAZZ Collective

Thursday, March 21, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Described as "contemporary jazz's premier all-star band" by The New York Times, SFJAZZ Contemporary is celebrating its 10th season by performing a wide selection of material chosen and arranged by the members, from new compositions to timeless classics and everything in between.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Takács Quartet

Friday, March 22, 2024, 8 p.m.

In its 49th season, the world-renowned Takács Quartet will perform "The Natural World," a new work by Phoenix composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama, alongside compositions from Haydn and Beethoven.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Joshua Bell with Larisa Martínez

Saturday, May 11, 2024, 8 p.m.

Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell and vocalist Larisa Martínez present "Voice and the Violin," exploring repertoire from classical art song and opera to musical theater and selections by Puerto Rican and Spanish composers.

Through its partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through its acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center Live! - serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the city of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.

Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the Center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.