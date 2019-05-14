Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces 2019/20 Season

It's a new season full of new experiences at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The 2019 20 seaon is jam-packed with legends of world music, acclaimed dance companies, renowned classical musicians, returning favorites and more.

A few noteworthy performances are Rufus Wainwright's Oh Solo Wainwright performance, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin, DIAVOLO, Jane Lynch and Karen Flannery, the return of Capitol Steps, internationally known violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, West Coast dance sensation Jacob Jonas the Company and Broadway veteran Patti LuPone.

Most performances listed in our 2019 20 season preview will take place in the Center's intimate 853-seat Virginia G. Piper Theater. Currently, patrons can purchase season subscriptions to many of our performances. Single tickets for Oh Solo Wainwright and Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin are on sale now.

Members can purchase single tickets for the below performances beginning Wednesday, May 15. General single tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 29.

Flamenco Intimo | Julia Chac n Flamenco Theatre

Fridays, October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019, 8 p.m.

Saturdays, October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019, 8 p.m.

Julia Chac n returns to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with national and international flamenco dancers and musicians. Audiences will experience unforgettable shows that change so no two performances are the same. Don't miss the Family Flamenco Show at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20.

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

Friday, October 11, 2019, 8 p.m.

Three-time Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby has built one of the most diverse, collaborative and adventurous careers in contemporary music. Hornsby burst onto the music scene in 1986 with his band The Range and their piano-heavy album The Way It Is, and, since 1988, he has worked with the Grateful Dead and its various spin-off bands. He also co-wrote and performed on Don Henley's 1989 hit song "The End of the Innocence." Hornsby is best known for his own songs The Way It Is, Mandolin Rain, Every Little Kiss, Across the River and Walk in the Sun.

Oh Solo Wainwright: An Evening with Rufus

With special guest Robert Ellis

Saturday, October 12, 2019, 8 p.m.

Affectionately referred to by Elton John as the greatest songwriter on the planet and praised by The New York Times for his genuine originality, Grammy nominee Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists and songwriters of his generation.

Talk Cinema

October 15, 2019 May 12, 2020, 7 p.m.



Talk Cinema offers sneak previews of films personally selected by film critic Harlan Jacobson, former editor of Film Comment magazine, published by the Film Society of Lincoln Center. Jacobson created and has programmed the series since 1992. His selections may include an award-winning drama, an outrageous indie comedy, a provocative documentary, or the next breakout hit chosen from among new independent and foreign films from Cannes, Sundance, Toronto and other internationally ranked film festivals. Discussions with film scholars and special guests follow the screenings.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Bryan Wallick, piano

Saturday, October 26, 2019, 8 p.m.

Bryan Wallick made his Carnegie Hall debut in 1998 and has been performing on the world's most coveted stages for more than two decades. Nationally and internationally, Wallick's piano performances are a beloved staple of classical concerts.

The Best of Broadway

Friday, November 8, 2019, 8 p.m.



Celebrate Broadway's greatest hits, featuring four powerhouse vocalists and a 10-piece orchestra. Experience the hits and classics from "Jersey Boys," "Mamma Mia!," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and the works of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.

Jesse Cook

Follow the Road Tour

Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Canadian guitarist and composer Jesse Cook is one of the most influential figures in nuevo flamenco music, fusing elements of flamenco rumba, jazz, classical and world music. The JUNO Award winner is an alumnus of the Berklee College of Music. Guests can experience Cook with a concert under the stars.

Virginia G. Piper Series

Inon Barnatan, piano

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Sunday, November 10, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein, a 2011 recipient of the MacArthur genius grant, and piano virtuoso Inon Barnatan come together for a poetic rendering of classical music, fresh from their respective performances with the Los Angeles, New York and London philharmonic orchestras.

The Four Italian Tenors

Friday, November 15, 2019, 8 p.m.

On their debut American tour, The Four Italian Tenors serenade audiences with the greatest tenor arias of all time, from Verdi's Questa o quella and La Donna e Mobile ("Rigoletto") to Rossini's La Danza and Puccini's iconic tenor aria Nessun Dorma ("Turandot"). These four tenors are the faces and voices of Italy's next great operatic generation.

ERTH's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

Saturday, November 16, 2019, 2 p.m.

Take your family on an excursion to the bottom of the ocean. ERTH's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is an underwater experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths, where prehistoric marine reptiles lived centuries ago and maybe live still today!

DIAVOLO

Architecture in Motion

Friday, November 22, 2019, 8 p.m.

DIAVOLO returns to Scottsdale with its high-energy contemporary dance, martial arts, acrobatics, gymnastics and hip-hop. The company brings the audience along for an emotional performance, set against the backdrop of an elaborately designed and interactive space.

Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls

Featuring The Tony Guerrero Quintet

Saturday, November 23, 2019, 8 p.m.

Acclaimed singers/actors Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery bring their "Two Lost Souls" show to Scottsdale. During this performance, Lynch and Flannery put their one-of-a-kind spin on songs from Broadway to The Barry Sisters to the Swingin' Sixties. Tony Guerrero serves as the duo's musical director.

The Capitol Steps

Friday, November 29, 2019, 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 30, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sharing songs and skits, the irreverent Washington D.C.-based political comedy troupe pokes fun at all sides of the issues from left to right with fresh, up-to-the-minute material inspired by the latest headlines, scandals, and more.

Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Longtime musical collaborators Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin perform together as an intimate, acoustic duo, swapping songs and sharing stories. This special show will feature the acclaimed singer-songwriters performing some of their favorite songs while exploring material from their own vast catalogues.

Scottsdale Arts Gala

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Scottsdale Arts' yearly fundraiser featuring the biggest names, fresh from Broadway, right in your own backyard. Guests will enjoy gourmet eats, fabulous entertainment and more at Scottsdale Arts Gala.

Bill Frisell and Julian Lage Duo

Sunday, December 8, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Don't miss this duet featuring two of the most creative guitarists in jazz. Grammy -nominated Bill Frisell's career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years. Hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation, Julian Lage joins Frisell on stage in this unforgettable duet.

Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel returns for his 41st season from December to March, on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Miracle of Mozart

Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Experience Mozart's rousing Rondo alla Turca, the poignant Adagio in B minor, and the tempestuous Sonata in A minor, written after the death of his mother.

Warm Romantic Music from the Far Cold North!

Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Heartwarming musical gems of Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Sibelius.

Mistresses and Masterpieces

Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Music inspired by the loves in the lives of Chopin, Schumann, Liszt, Mendelssohn and Bart k.

Fascinatin' Rhythms!

Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Syncopated music of Gershwin and Scott Joplin, zesty polkas of Stravinsky and Shostakovich and stirring marches of Prokofiev and John Philip Sousa.

Mariachi Sol de M xico de Jos Hern ndez Presents

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Saturday, December 14, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Maestro Jos Hern ndez and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de M xico perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook. A graceful blend of classical, pop, jazz, swing, and Broadway tunes, Hern ndez's organic, irreverent renditions have become instant classics.

Scottsdale Philharmonic | Holiday Show

Sunday, December 15, 2019, 4 p.m.

Conducted by Ajay R. Patel, the professional musicians of the Scottsdale Philharmonic perform a special holiday program, featuring many traditional classics of the season.

Assisted Living: The Musical

THE HOME for the Holidays

Tuesday, December 17 Sunday, December 22, 2019

Tuesday Thursday, 2 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m.

The hilarious comedy team of Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett are off their walkers once again in "Assisted Living: The Musical THE HOME for the Holidays," an all-new, hysterical holiday sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas and retirement will never be the same!

Voctave

The Spirit of the Season

Saturday, December 21, 2019, 7 p.m.

Voctave's gorgeous arrangements of Disney and Broadway hits have received millions of views on Facebook and YouTube. This a cappella concert is perfect for the whole family and sets the mood for a cheerful holiday season.

Detour Company Theatre

January 6 - 12, 2020

Detour Company Theatre provides theatre training and performance experiences for adults with cognitive and physical disabilities, providing them authentic opportunities to develop artistry, demonstrate courage and collaboration, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of musical theatre with the entire community.

Sunday A'Fair

January 12, 19, 26

February 16, 23

March 1, 8, 22, 29

April 5

Sunday A'Fair showcases a variety of free concerts at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall on selected Sunday afternoons. Along with free musical entertainment, each Sunday A'Fair includes a pop-up arts market and artist-led activities for children and families.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Verona Quartet with Daniel Hsu

Sunday, January 19, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The New York Times hails the Verona Quartet as an outstanding ensemble of young musicians, and they're joining forces with 2017 Cliburn Bronze Medalist, pianist Daniel Hsu, for a reimagining of what classical music can be.

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series

Laura Osnes with Seth Rudetsky

Friday, January 24, 2020, 8 p.m.

American actress and Broadway star Laura Osnes starred in "Bonnie and Clyde" as Bonnie Parker, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" on Broadway, receiving a Drama Desk Award and her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Ann-Sophie Mutter

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, 8 p.m.

For more than 40 years, four-time Grammy Award winner and musical phenomenon Anne-Sophie Mutter has been a fixture on the world's most prestigious stages. Scottsdale Arts is honored to add the Virginia G. Piper stage to Mutter's list during this one-night-only engagement with pianist Lambert Orkis.

Jacob Jonas

The Company

Friday, January 31, 2020, 8 p.m.

Led by its up-and-coming namesake, Jacob Jonas The Company (JJTC) burst onto the West Coast dance scene in 2014. From the piers of Santa Monica to the Kennedy Center, JJTC continues to redefine contemporary dance.

Cirque Eloize - HOTEL

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2 p.m.

For 25 years, Cirque Eloize has crafted musical acrobatic shows with original choreography and live music for a wide range of audiences. This intimate refuge is styled with an avant-garde scenography inspired by the elegance of only the greatest hotels. Cross the lobby doors and discover the grandiose and poetic universe of "HOTEL" Cirque Eloize's new creation celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Malpaso Dance Company

Friday, February 14, 2020, 8 p.m.

In only seven years, Malpaso has become the most sought-after Cuban dance company. Emphasizing a collaborative creative process, Malpaso is committed to working with top international choreographers, while also nurturing new and contemporary voices in Cuban choreography.

The Spouse Whisperer

February 22 23, 2020, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.



Whether you're searching or already with that hunk-of-burning-love, you can't miss "The Spouse Whisperer." Come spend an evening with hilarious comedian Mark Cordes as you examine the ups and downs of dating, relationships, marriage, divorce, and all other aspects of this crazy thing we call life.

The Chieftains

The Irish Goodbye

Sunday, February 23, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

After 57 years of making some of the most beautiful folk music in the world, The Chieftains remain as fresh and relevant as when they first began. The six-time Grammy Award winners have been recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. Experience this concert under the stars.

Ballet Hisp nico

Friday, February 28, 2020, 8 p.m.

America's leading Latino dance company, Ballet Hisp nico, has brought people together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years.

ASU Concert @ the Center

ASU Symphony

Sunday, March 1, 2020, 4 p.m.

Jeffery Meyer conducts the ASU Symphony Orchestra in a diverse program of classical works. Dvo k's Festival March and Symphony no. 8 bookend this concert of thrilling new works by two major American composers: the other-worldly "Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres" by Missy Mazzoli (Chicago Symphony, composer-in-residence) and a world premiere performance of a new concerto written for the ASU Symphony Orchestra and saxophonist Christopher Creviston by Carter Pann (2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist in music).

Native Trails

Thursday, March 5 and Saturday, March 7, 2020

Native Trails takes audiences on a cultural journey to the First Nations of Arizona and North America through Native music, dance, and art. These performances highlight traditional instruments, colorful dances, and customary attire to share the stories of Southwestern tribes, including the Hopi, Din (Navajo), Hualapai and San Carlos Apache.

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series

Norm Lewis with Seth Rudetsky

Friday, March 6, 2020, 8 p.m.

Norm Lewis is an American actor and baritone singer, who is best known for his Broadway performances in "Porgy and Bess" and "The Phantom of the Opera." Lewis received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Porgy and made musical theatre history as the first African-American actor to perform in the title role in Broadway's long-running production of "The Phantom of the Opera."

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

From Moonlight Serenade to Chattanooga Choo Choo, relive some of the most popular music of the 1940s as the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Scottsdale!

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

Friday, March 13, 2020, 8 p.m.

Their critically acclaimed albums on the Steinway label top the Billboard charts, and their music videos have been nominated for Emmy Awards, so it's no surprise that Anderson & Roe Piano Duo is here to make classical music a relevant and powerful force in modern society.

50th Scottsdale Arts Festival

March 13 15, 2020

For 50 years, the Scottsdale Arts Festival has brought world-class art, live music, and tasty eats to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale and is recognized as one of the top art fairs in America. The festival showcases more than 170 jury-selected artists from the United States and Canada. Additionally, festivalgoers can enjoy continuous live music and entertainment, gourmet food trucks, creative activities for all ages, free admission to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) and more.

Patti LuPone

Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Actress, singer, author, and all-around entertainer Patti LuPone is a beloved star of stage and screen. She has garnered two Tony Awards , two Grammy Awards and two Emmy nominations, among other honors, throughout her career.





