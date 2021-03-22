Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scorpius Dance Theatre Presents DAVID + LISA

Choreographed and produced by Lisa Starry; featuring original music by Kristofer Hill and Ryan Breen.

Mar. 22, 2021  
Scorpius Dance Theatre presents David + Lisa at Herberger Pavilion, April 8-10, 2021.

When two people meet in a treatment center of young adults facing mental and psychological obstacles, an unlikely bond overcomes volatility and develops into an unlikely attachment.

Inspired by the 1960s stage play and film, Scorpius is the first to adapt this story for contemporary dance. Choreographed and produced by Lisa Starry; featuring original music by Kristofer Hill and Ryan Breen.

Previously presented in 2012 and 2015, this show performs in the COVID safe, outdoor stage at the Herberger Pavilion.

Dates: April 8,9,10 at 7:30pm
Tickets: $25.00
More information: https://www.scorpiusdance.com/tickets/


