SMTC Brings THE MUSIC MAN to Scottsdale Center

The special limited engagement will run November 10-12.

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company will take part in ScottsdaleArts' re-opening efforts as they reconnect with arts patrons here in the valley of the sun. SMTC will present a fully-staged concert version of The Music Man as a special limited engagement November 10-12, 2020 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

As American as apple pie, The Music Man is one of Broadway's most beloved musicals of all time. Leading the cast will be Matt Newhard as Professor Harold Hill and Lauren Koertizer as Marian Paroo. SMTC audiences will remember seeing Matt and Lauren together as Cornelius Hackle and Irene Malloy in Hello Dolly! and as Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown in Guys & Dolls. Lauren has been performing in Los Angeles for the past couple of years, so both Matt and Lauren are looking forward to working together again in The Music Man.

SMTC is proud to be presenting their shows at the nationally recognized Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Since 1975, ScottsdaleArts has been providing audiences with affordable access to unparalleled artists, diverse and inclusive programs, relevant and cutting-edge experiences, and performances from around the globe.

Performances are Tuesday, November 10th through Thursday, November 12th. Tickets are now on sale ranging from $42 - $58, with Senior and Student discounts available, and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling (480) 499-8587. Group rates are also available.

ScottsdaleArts' reopening coronavirus safety protocols include seating re-configured to allow for social distancing to meet CDC guidelines, all visitors to wear masks, staff and volunteers to wear masks and gloves, theaters and bathrooms sanitized throughout the day, hand sanitizer stations throughout all public spaces, ticket scanning, and staggered entering/exiting into the seating areas to avoid crowded lines.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 Second St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

