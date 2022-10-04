Rosie's House Receives $300K Parsons Foundation Grant For New Programs

Rosie's House, the nation's largest free music education program, has received a $300,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. The gift will largely be used to create three new classes- Music Explorations, Digital Creativity and Percussion Ensemble. Through its music education and mentorship, Rosie's House students gain valuable life skills such as public performance and speaking, time management, leadership and teamwork.

"Much of what children learn about themselves and the world around them happens outside the academic classroom," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Through music, Rosie's House is teaching children discipline and persistence, skills that they will carry throughout their lives."

With 90% of a child's brain developing by age 5, early childhood music programs have been proven to increase critical learning skills, language acquisition, pattern recognition, physical coordination, and memory. This early development results in greater success in kindergarten and beyond. The Rosie's House new, bilingual Music Explorations Program will grow to serve approximately 40 children, ages 4-6, along with their parents/caregivers.

The Digital Creativity Center will open in fall 2022 with eighteen state-of-the-art computer workstations and a robust schedule of classes that utilize leading-edge technology in digital music. Classes will include music composition, audio engineering and recording for students in 4th grade through high school. Through this digital music curriculum, students develop critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, pro-social behavior, and technical expertise. Technical skills in this industry represent a pathway to high-wage jobs and inspire the curiosity and imagination of participants.

With a full roster of classes in a variety of instruments, Rosie's House is now adding two Percussion Ensembles to its curriculum. Able to serve 40 students at a time, the Rosie's House Percussion program is designed for youth development, emphasizing collaboration, teamwork, and the importance of rhythm in traditional and multicultural drumming. Drumming is an interactive and dynamic process that teaches students how to pay attention, control their impulses and gain decision-making skills.

"In response to a community need, we knew we wanted to expand our curriculum to include these key areas, and we began experimenting with pilot classes and testing different teaching methods," says Becky Bell Ballard, CEO, Rosie's House. "Now, because of this generous gift from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, these essential learning areas will be a permanent part of our annual programs at Rosie's House."

Rosie's House uses music to give low-income students a sense of purpose, accomplishment, and the ability to make college a reality. Extensive mentoring is also offered to first generation college students and their parents, who are often unfamiliar with confusing application and scholarship processes. Rosie's House programs offer realistic hope for a better future to students and their families. Ninety-seven percent of Rosie's House graduates break the cycle of multigenerational poverty by achieving their college and career goals.

"Music has the power to teach us so much about life and ourselves. It can move us, motivate us and spark creativity," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "Rosie's House is offering all of this and more to students who otherwise would not have access to the opportunities music education affords."

To learn more, visit RosiesHouse.org or follow @rosieshousemusic on Instagram.

Founded on March 6, 1996, by Rosie and Woody Schurz, Rosie's House has grown from teaching just 15 students in a small, renovated house in south Phoenix to one of the most respected free music programs in the nation, serving over 500 students K-12 in a wide-array of music disciplines. Taught by some of Arizona's top music educators and musicians, Rosie's House is nationally recognized for the positive impact it has on its students, their families, and the community at large.

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations. The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people- regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity - _deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.



For more information on Rosie's House, visit rosieshouse.org.