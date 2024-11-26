Review: SWEAT at Stray Cat Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I wrote recently (Beyond Casting: The Play Is The Thing) about the need for real change in the selection of plays ~ the need to break free from the “strikingly homogeneous” offerings that dominate Broadway and regional theaters. I emphasized the importance of staging culturally rich and diverse stories that expand opportunities for actors from underrepresented backgrounds to portray characters with depth, authenticity, and relatability. Kudos to Stray Cat Theatre for being a leader in plowing this ground.

This season, the company is presenting Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, SWEAT ~ a searing and incisive examination of the struggles of working-class men and women against the backdrop of plant closures, unemployment, and growing economic disparity in America.

Few plays are as poignant and visceral in capturing the harsh realities of these struggles. SWEAT resonates deeply because of Nottage’s commitment to authentic storytelling, grounded in lived experience. She spent two years in Reading, Pennsylvania, interviewing factory workers, union members, community leaders, and others directly impacted by the city’s economic decline. This immersive research informs the play’s richly drawn characters and unflinching portrayal of a community grappling with the disintegration of the American Dream.

Under Chanel Bragg’s direction, this production achieves a remarkable balance between intimacy and intensity. Bragg skillfully leans into the story’s inherent tensions, allowing them to simmer before boiling over into moments of explosive conflict. Her ensemble delivers powerhouse performances, with each actor embodying their role so vividly that the tensions between the characters are not only palpable but also profoundly affecting.

The story shifts between 2000 and 2008, with each scene framed by headlines reflecting the economic conditions of the time. Nottage acts as a historian, chronicling the drastic economic decline and social disruption as America transitions from apparent prosperity to economic crisis.

At the heart of the story are factory workers at Olstead’s Steel Tubing whose lives and lifelong friendships are upended by the forces of globalization and automation ~ what academics call “deindustrialization.” As layoffs and outsourcing erode their livelihoods, camaraderie gives way to resentment and blame. Anger, despair, and racism bubble to the surface, fueling a toxic atmosphere ~ all played out in the local bar (a strikingly impressive set, designed by Tiana Torrilhon-Wood).

Nottage’s brilliance lies in compelling us to experience these upheavals through multiple perspectives:

Jason and Chris, two young men of different ethnicities, embody two sides of the same American coin. Jason (played with bristling vehemence by Ty Klassen) is impulsive and angry, channeling his frustrations into destructive actions. Chris (portrayed with thoughtful complexity by Tanner J. Conley) is an African-American man striving to rise above the limitations imposed by systemic racism. Their shared crime and its consequences are central to the play, and their meetings with parole officer Evan offer poignant moments of reckoning. Evan is more than an enforcer of the terms of parole; he seeks to encourage them to shed their guilt and shame and seek forgiveness. In this role, Rapheal Hamilton’s performance flourishes with ministerial empathy.

The story’s emotional core lies with the trio of lifelong friends: Tracey, Cynthia, and Jessie. Their bonds ~ strengthened over years of shared birthdays and union solidarity ~ are tested when Cynthia (Ryan L. Jenkins, delivering a heart-wrenching performance) is promoted to management. This new role isolates her from her peers and exposes fractures in their friendship.

Cindy Covington bristles in her portrayal of Tracy, a combustible mix of pride, vulnerability, and bitterness, who stands ready to mount the barricades against management and fight the scabs they hire.

Jessie (Kim Richard), on the other hand, represents the toll of unfulfilled dreams. Divorced, dissatisfied, and alcoholic, she stumbles and slouches throughout the play, periodically hurling ethnic slurs ~ a symbol of just how crushing to the soul economic displacement can be.

The supporting cast offers equally impactful performances. Walt Pedano’s Stan, the bartender, exudes quiet wisdom and weary despair, serving as a touchstone for a time when factory jobs promised stability. Meanwhile, Brucie, Cynthia’s estranged husband (Roosevelt Watts Jr., a haunting presence), personifies the psychological toll of economic despair and addiction. Finally, there’s Oscar (Ricky Araiza), the Colombian-American busboy, representing those persons rendered invisible until their drive for recognition disrupts the hierarchy and forces everyone to confront uncomfortable truths.

The bottom line: SWEAT is a triumph of contemporary theater. It offers an unflinching look at the structural inequalities that fracture communities and fuel division. Its themes ~ the fragility of the working class, the corrosive effects of systemic neglect, and the allure of scapegoating ~ are as relevant today as ever. Stray Cat Theatre has represented it well. For those who crave theater that stirs the soul and sharpens the mind, SWEAT isn’t just a must-see ~ it’s a revelation.

SWEAT runs through December 7th at:

Tempe Center for the Arts ~ Studio Theatre ~ https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/ ~ 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ ~ 480-350-2822

Stray Cat Theatre ~ https://straycattheatre.org/ ~ 480-227-1766

Photo credit to John Groseclose ~ L to R: Ryan L. Jenkins, Cindy Covington, Walt Pedano, Roosevelt Watts Jr.

