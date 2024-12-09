Review: SCROOGE! at Arizona Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There’s a lot to love about Leslie Bricusse’s SCROOGE! ~ a spirited adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. A prolific songwriter, composer, and lyricist, Bricusse enriched this classic tale with humor, theatricality, and songs that bring new dimension to its timeless message. The show’s charm lies not only in the relevance of the source material but also in its potential for theatrical magic.

In its heyday during the 1990s, the musical was celebrated as a festive crowd-pleaser, spinning off the success of the 1970 film starring Albert Finney.

Over the years, it has featured several notable actors as Ebenezer Scrooge, including British entertainer Tommy Steele (a beloved West End star and pop singer), Anthony Newley (the Tony-nominated composer and actor known for his work on Stop the World: I Want to Get Off), and Richard Chamberlain (the Golden Globe-winning actor celebrated for his roles in Dr. Kildare and The Thorn Birds). Each lent their unique flair to Scrooge’s transformation from miserly curmudgeon to redeemed soul.

With a story that should be familiar to audiences of all ages, it’s worth a quick recap for those who may not know the classic. The narrative follows Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser who dismisses Christmas as “humbug.” On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him to mend his selfish ways or face eternal torment. Over the course of the night, Scrooge is guided by three spirits ~ Christmas Past, Present, and Yet-to-Come ~ on a journey of self-discovery and redemption, leading him to embrace the true meaning of Christmas.

Bricusse’s adaptation takes great liberties with Dickens’s original description of Scrooge: “The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shriveled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice.” In the musical version, Scrooge’s harshness is softened with humor and theatricality.

Arizona Theatre Company has warmed up to SCROOGE! as its yuletide offering, reprising last year’s production, featuring Shuler Hensley, the Tony Award-winner for his portrayal of Jud Fry in the 2002 Broadway revival of Oklahoma! In framing the production, ATC’s Artistic Director, Matt August stays true to this liberal representation of the character, all the while ensuring that the stage brims with seasonal joy and energy.

At the performance I attended, D. Scott Withers stepped in as Scrooge and delivered a commanding performance. Withers skillfully balanced the character’s gruff cynicism and disdain for humanity with moments of vulnerability, that made his eventual redemption authentic and moving. His transformation was a joy to watch as he gave weight to the score’s emotional highlights: the sardonic “I Hate People” and the reflective “I’ll Begin Again” and gave the audience a glimpse into his inner conflict, humanizing him in ways that Dickens’ prose did not.

The supporting cast also shone in key moments. Karmine Alers brought a wistful glow and magnificent vocals to the role of the winged Ghost of Christmas Past. Geoffrey F. Belliston delivered warmth and joviality as the Ghost of Christmas Present, his costume lavishly adorned with an array of flowers. John Michael Peterson’s Ghost of Christmas Yet-to-Come was appropriately ominous, shrouded in an ethereal scrim that veiled his head and chest, giving his figure an unsettling, otherworldly aura that perfectly complemented his silent and foreboding demeanor.

Chris Will’s Bob Cratchit exuded quiet dignity. The multi-talented Aaron Cammack was a sight to behold as Tom Jenkins, the soup caterer, rallying the celebrants at Scrooge’s imagined funeral and doing a handstand on Scrooge’s coffin. Beni Bermudez, as Tiny Tim, warmed the house with his angelic rendition of "The Beautiful Day."

While the pacing dragged at times, especially in Act I, where the buildup to Scrooge’s haunting lacked urgency. Some musical numbers, while serviceable, felt shoehorned into the story rather than integral to its emotional arc. Songs like “Happiness” and “The Minister’s Cat,” though charming in concept, lacked the energy or depth to make them memorable. Things, however, kicked into high and emotional gear in Act II.

Visually, the production was loaded with Holiday treats.

Elizabeth Caitlin Ward’s period-perfect multi-colored costumes were a highlight, from Scrooge’s somber attire to the vibrant finery of the Christmas festivities.

Jason Ardizzone-West’s minimalist set design was effective in evoking the Victorian setting, but the transitions between Scrooge’s bleak office and the warmth of the Cratchit household felt flat. That was allayed by his use of a whimsical, advent calendar-inspired concept, with flap-like windows embedded in the walls of the buildings. When opened, each revealed delightful vignettes ~ young ladies joyfully holding toys ~ imbuing the production with a playful sense of surprise and discovery. This clever approach added layers of visual storytelling, inviting the audience to engage with Scrooge’s world in an imaginative and festive way.

Spencer Liff’s choreography was lively with ensemble performances of “December the Twenty-Fifth” and “Thank You Very Much” bursting with energy.

Lighting designer Paul Miller did an excellent job using light to enhance the supernatural elements of the story. The haunting glow surrounding the Ghost of Christmas Past and the ominous shadows enveloping the Ghost of Christmas Yet-to-Come added atmosphere and depth.

The orchestra, under the direction of Alan J. Plado, brought Bricusse’s score to life with precision and energy, providing a solid musical foundation for the production.

The heart of A Christmas Carol ~ that warm glow of redemption and joy ~ ultimately shines through. If you’re a fan of the story and looking to revel in the holiday spirit, it’s worth seeing for its heartfelt nod to Dickens’ enduring tale. SCROOGE! offers moments of holiday cheer and showcases talented performances, making it an enjoyable seasonal outing. Just don’t expect this version to haunt your memory in the way the best adaptations of A Christmas Carol do.

SCROOGE! runs through December 28th at:

Tempe Center for the Arts ~ 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ ~ 833-282-7328

Arizona Theatre Company ~ https://atc.org/

Photo credit to Tim Fuller

