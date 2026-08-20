WINDOWS at Arizona Theatre Company Starring Bryan Batt, Rachel York to Stream

Windows, a new play written by Tawni O'Dell, will be presented for two performances only, September 10 at 7:30PM and September 12 at 2PM, at Arizona Theatre Company at the Temple of Music and Art.

Tony Award nominee Mitchell Maxwell (Damn Yankees, Dinner With Friends) directs an all-star company of Broadway and TV stars including Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Bryan Batt (AMC’s “Mad Men”), Peter Bradbury (CBS’ “Sally Hemings: An American Scandal”), Tony Award nominee Bob Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) Jeffrey Donovan (USA Network’s “Burn Notice”), Tony Award winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line, A Day in Hollywood…), Alyssa Melani (Netflix's “The Chair”), Jesse Nager (Motown The Musical), Gayle Samuel (Ohio State Murders), Cheryl Stern (Broadway’s La Cage aux Folles), Rachel York (Broadway’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Rachel Zatcoff (Fiddler on the Roof).

The September 10 performance will be followed by a Q&A with an invited reception with the company. The starry limited engagement will be captured for streaming at a later date.

Fear, hilarity, anger, loss, and love unfolding behind curtains, blinds, broken glass, and bars. Whether navigating the self-reflection of isolation, or the unease of a chance meeting between strangers in need, or the simple realization of how much we value our most basic connection with others, Windows delves into the devastation and new beginnings found in a world forced to face an abyss together but alone. What we each endured as individuals when time suddenly stood still may have differed, but we were all changed by the experience. Our characters reshaped. For better or worse.

With Windows, O’Dell adapts Closing the Distance, her episodic podcast series performed and recorded by celebrated actors - including Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Kelli O'Hara, among others - during the early days of the lockdown.

Windows features a production design by Rob Bissinger, costume design by David Woolard lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and a sound design by Alex Neumann. Casting is by Cindi Rush. General Management is by Catalyst Theatricals.

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