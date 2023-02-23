Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival

Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival

The 88-minute documentary, directed by Holly Morris and featuring eleven profiles in courage, is one of the screenings at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Holly Morris easily qualifies as a renaissance woman ~ a self-described changemaker whose highly acclaimed book about change-making women of action (Searching the Globe for a New Kind of Heroine) and documentaries (The Babushkas of Chernobyl, Behind Closed Chadors (Iran), Holy Cow (India), and Paradox Found (Cuba) have won international acclaim.

In her latest venture, this visionary film maker has extended her focus to a uniquely high adventure, the likes of which transcend the historically male norm. EXPOSURE, one of the features at this year's Sedona International Film Festival, is an awesome and inspiring account of the journey of eleven women to the North Pole.

Twenty-one years after twenty amateur women from the United Kingdom completed the first all-women relay expedition to the North Pole, an especially diverse group of women from European and Arab countries ventured forward to accomplish a similarly daunting feat.

The Women's Euro-Arabian North Pole Expedition team was the brain child of Felicity Aston, a British polar explorer and climate scientist, who figures prominently in the film as chief mentor and motivator of her team. Her global call for applications to the venture was not unlike that of 1997 ~ an invitation to women of diverse backgrounds who manifest personal commitment and motivation ~ but with a remarkable kicker: No experience necessary! Aston's aim was not solely to conquer the geography. It was an audacious experiment in cross-cultural communication and collaboration.

Given the background of the expedition's participants, their accomplishment was monumental. The trek culminated on April 21st, 2018, but only after seven days of navigating subzero temperatures and rugged terrain and, even then, after two years of preparatory cold winter and endurance training.

EXPOSURE is cinematically stunning in its scope, displaying with crystal clarity the majesty and breathtaking nature of the Arctic. Beyond the spectacle, however, is the film's profound probing of the human landscape of the eleven adventurers as they confront the challenges of the barren and treacherous wilderness.

Morris and her film crew (Kathryn Barrows and Ingeborg Jakobsen) record ~ with high fidelity to the expedition's mission ~ the rigorous preparation that the team underwent. They capture the intimate and challenging moments of information-sharing about distinctively different cultural practices. Sensitively framed close-up shots reveal each member's inner terrain, her face a vivid road map to feelings that range from excitement to doubt and from fear to elation. And, as the film progresses, it draws the viewer irrevocably into a personal connection with the subjects on the screen.

Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival

This review would be incomplete without acknowledging the film's heroes ~ a magical diversity of origins, ages and occupations ~ each of whom has gone on to fulfill her role as a change maker: Felicity Aston, Misba Khan (UK ~ finance manager and Muslim chaplain), Mariam Hamidaddin (Saudi Arabia ~ community entrepreneur); from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia), Ida Olsson (Sweden ~ kayak guide); Lamees Nijem (Kuwait ~ graphic designer); Asma Al Thani (Qatar ~ marketing and communications professional); Natasa Briski (Slovenia ~ journalist); Susan Gallon ( Susan Gallon (France ~ marine biologist); Anisa Al Raissi (Oman ~ experiential learning facilitator); Olga Rumyantseva (Russia ~ mountain guide); and Stephanie Solomonides (Cyprus ~ finance professional).

Note well: Overexposed, Morris's follow-up short that goes behind the scenes of EXPOSURE's development is scheduled for release in the near future.

EXPOSURE (88-minute documentary) is one of the feature films at the Sedona International

Film Festival's 29th Season, which runs through Sunday, February 26th.

2023 Film Festival Schedule @ https://sedonafilmfestival.com/2023-film-festival-schedule/ ~ Office: 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona, AZ ~ 928-282-1177

Photo credit to Holly Morris



Fran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale Arts Photo
Fran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale Arts
On April 7, Fran Lebowitz will share her forthright, yet amusing perspectives of social observations and cultural experiences for a memorable night of comedic storytelling at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Communit Photo
Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Community College
Director Samantha Wyer Bello helms the world premiere of Arizona playwright Elaine Romero's Like Heaven produced by The Bridge Initiative in residence at Estrella Mountain Community College.
Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatr Photo
Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatre Company
Mimi Kennedy renders an imperious and brassy Pru Payne (her public moniker). She's a renowned intellectual, feared for her trenchant criticism and scathing takedowns of mediocre aspirations (a faint redolence of critic Michiko Kakutani's public feuds with John Updike and Norman Mailer et al). Pru exists in the lofty penthouse of her intellect. She deflects the impulse to linger in the subterranean region of emotions -- until she loses her bearing and meets Gus Cudahy.
Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season
Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2023-2024 Sweet 16 Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition.

From This Author - Herbert Paine

Herb Paine ~ Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead reviewer for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He has been acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazin... (read more about this author)


Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre CompanyReview: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
February 26, 2023

In its execution, a less than compelling and strategically misdirected production of Tennessee Williams's THE GLASS MENAGERIE is the current fare at Arizona Theatre Company.
Review: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film FestivalReview: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film Festival
February 25, 2023

SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK is Vladislav Kozlov's sweet homage to the silent film era and Rudolph Valentino and features the brilliant return of Terry Moore to the screen. One of the hits at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film FestivalReview: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival
February 23, 2023

EXPOSURE, Holly Morris's visually stunning account of an 11-woman expedition to the North Pole is one of the featured documentaries at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film FestivalReview: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival
February 21, 2023

BEING MICHELLE, Atin Mehra's eye-opening documentary about the injustices and limitations of law enforcement in its treatment of people with disabilities. As seen through the experience of Michelle Ricks. Screening at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Interview: Cami Richards In ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - A Portrait of A Thespian At A Young AgeInterview: Cami Richards In ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - A Portrait of A Thespian At A Young Age
February 20, 2023

On February 24th, 12-year-old CAMI RICHARDS will have her stage debut in a lead role in Almost Famous Theater Company’s production of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. Cami is one of thousands of youngsters for whom society's investments in arts education and youth theater pay off in terms of high academic achievement, character building, self-esteem, and leadership development.
share